Olatunji Disu, a highly experienced senior police officer, has been positioned as Nigeria’s 23rd Inspector‑General of Police (IGP).

Disu has earned a sterling reputation as one of Nigeria’s finest contemporary officers.

He will serve in an acting capacity pending his confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu had appointed Egbetokun to replace Usman Alkali Baba, whom former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed in April 2021.

Before his appointment as IGP, Egbetokun served as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

His substantive appointment was confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council on 31 October that year.

Appointed as IGP at 58, Egbetokun was due to retire on 4 September 2024, upon reaching the mandatory age of 60.

However, the National Assembly amended the police law, allowing him to serve his full four-year term as IG unless removed by the president.

He was thus expected to complete his four-year tenure and remain in office until 31 October 2027.

Disu was born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Lagos State University.

He also has two Master’s degrees in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, and another in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

He has attended numerous professional training courses in Nigeria and abroad, including programmes in small arms smuggling, internet fraud, strategic leadership, and forensic investigations.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992, and has since served in key leadership roles nationwide.

He trained at the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State. Before his current posting, he was the commissioner of police, Rivers State Police Command.

Disu was the former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). He was picked to lead the IRT by former IGP Usman Alkali Baba on August 2, 2021, following the suspension of Abba Kyari.

He was also a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State.

Prior to his appointment as IGP, Disu was the AIG in charge of the Force Crime Investigation Department (FCID) Annexe, Alagbon, Lagos.

Before his deployment to head the FCID in Lagos State, he served as the police commissioner at the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State Police Commands in 2024 and 2023, respectively. Before his appointment as CP, he was Principal Staff Officer to Egbetokun.

