President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his order to pull police officers off VIPs and return them to core policing

Tinubu directed the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to liaise with the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, and the NSCDC to immediately replace withdrawn guards so “you don’t leave people exposed"

Tinubu stated that while some officials remain vulnerable, civil defence personnel should step in for VIP protection where necessary

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, December 10, doubled down on his directive for the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached as guards to very important personalities (VIPs) across Nigeria.

According to a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Olusegun Dada, special assistant to the president on social media, Tinubu emphasised the need to redeploy personnel to frontline security duties amid escalating national challenges.

Tinubu directs emergency ranching meeting

During the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, the president restated the order originally issued in November, amid reports of lingering non-compliance in some quarters.

Amid insecurity in Nigeria, President Tinubu also directed an emergency national executive council (NEC) meeting on the national ranching plan.

The presidency said:

"This move aims to address manpower shortages in the Nigeria Police Force and bolster community policing, as thousands of officers previously assigned to private VIP protection are redirected to combat insurgency, banditry, and other threats."

In a video shared by Dada, President Tinubu explained:

"If you have any difficulty as regards security because of the nature of your assignment, contact the IGP and get my clearance. The minister of interior should liaise with the IGP to replace those police officers who are on special security duties, so they don't leave people exposed."

Senate probes VIP guards policy

Meanwhile, the senate has directed its committee on police affairs to investigate the alleged selective implementation of President Tinubu’s order withdrawing police guards from VIPs.

The move followed complaints that lawmakers were being singled out while other influential individuals continued to enjoy full security cover.

The resolution was reached after Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) raised a point of order under Order 9 during plenary, expressing outrage that his only police orderly had been withdrawn despite the continued protection of ministers, business executives, political families, and celebrities.

As reported by Channels TV on Wednesday, December 10, Ningi warned that the uneven enforcement of the president’s directive could expose lawmakers to security threats and undermine the intent behind the order, issued in November as part of a broader national security strategy to improve police efficiency and public safety.

Police hunt defiant VIP officers

Legit.ng earlier reported that to ensure full compliance with President Tinubu’s directive to withdraw police guards from VIPs, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) deployed a monitoring team across key locations in Lagos.

The operation was aimed at confirming whether officers previously assigned to unauthorised protection duties had stood down as ordered.

The police's task force moved through the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport and several strategic points.

