CDCFIB Releases Important Notice and Link On How Shortlisted Candidates Will Write the Online Exam
- CDCFIB announced that all shortlisted candidates would write their recruitment exams online and warned that the portal would close on 7 November 2025
- The Board stated that the online test would run from 12 to 19 November 2025, with no physical CBT centres used and applicants required to reschedule online
- Candidates were urged to ensure stable internet and proper devices as the Board reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent recruitment process
FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has issued a major update to its ongoing recruitment exercise, announcing that all shortlisted candidates will now sit their examinations online.
The Board also warned that its recruitment portal will shut down on Friday, 7 November 2025, urging applicants who have yet to confirm their status to do so immediately.
The development was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Board, Maj. Gen. A. M. Jibril (Rtd), and was released on Tuesday, November 4.
“The recruitment portal will officially close on Friday, 7th November 2025. All shortlisted applicants are expected to take note of the timelines and comply accordingly," Jibril stated.
Online tests to run for one week
According to the statement, the online examination will run for one week.
“Shortlisted applicants will take part in an online test, commencing Wednesday, 12th November 2025 and concluding on Wednesday, 19th November 2025,” the Board explained.
Applicants have been instructed to log on to recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng to confirm their shortlisting status and view their exam schedule.
No physical CBT centres
The Board also clarified that there will be no physical test centres for this phase of the exercise, marking a shift from previous recruitment exercises.
“The test will be conducted exclusively online. Accordingly, all previously allocated CBT centres are discontinued,” the statement said.
Candidates who earlier selected physical test centres must now return to the portal to choose a date and time for their online examination.
Additionally, the online test link will be released a day before commencement — Tuesday, November 11.
Candidates advised to prepare adequately
The Board advised candidates to ensure they have the required devices and reliable internet access to avoid disqualification.
“Applicants must have a stable internet connection and the necessary devices to take the online test. Follow all instructions on the examination slip carefully," the statement advised.
Board reassures on transparency
Jibril reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to fairness and due process.
“The Board remains committed to a smooth and transparent recruitment process,” he assured.
