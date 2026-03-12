Nigeria receives Lenacapavir, a new HIV prevention injection, demonstrating commitment to innovative health solutions

Dr. Adebobola Bashorun emphasizes Lenacapavir's role in accelerating Nigeria's fight against the HIV epidemic

The National coordinator of the National HIV, viral hepatitis, and STDs control programme (NASCP), says Lenacapavir will enhance access to effective prevention options, especially for high-risk populations

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has received the HIV prevention injection known as Lenacapavir.

The National coordinator of the National HIV, viral hepatitis, and STDs control programme (NASCP)

, Dr. Adebobola Bashorun said the arrival of LEN reflects Nigeria’s continued dedication to leveraging innovation.

Bashorun said it is also an evidence-based intervention to accelerate progress toward epidemic control.

“The arrival of Long-Acting Injectable Lenacapavir is a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s resolve to scale up innovative solutions and strengthen the fight against HIV. Together, Nigeria moves closer to ending HIV as a public health threat.”

As reported by The Punch, this was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

According to the statement, the introduction of Lenacapavir for PrEP marks a significant step towards broadening the range of prevention choices available to individuals at risk of HIV infection.

Bashoru disclosed that NASCP will work with partners and stakeholders to ensure the safe introduction, deployment, and integration of Lenacapavir into the national HIV prevention options.

NASCP, which is under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, said the drug is expected to be available in Nigeria and 119 other low- and middle-income countries for $40 per person annually.

This follows voluntary licensing agreements with generic S.

“The rollout will support ongoing efforts to increase access to prevention services while reinforcing Nigeria’s broader HIV response.”

NASCP said Nigeria has taken decisive steps to reduce new HIV infections and improve health outcomes across the country.

“As a long-acting injectable option, LEN PrEP has the potential to improve adherence and expand access to effective HIV prevention services for populations that may face challenges with daily oral prevention options."

The federal ministry of health, via its X handle @Fmohnigeria, said the injection is a new option for HIV prevention.

WHO mentions injection that can prevent HIV

Recall that the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced new HIV prevention guidelines, recommending twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir as an additional PrEP option.

Clinical trials show that lenacapavir delivers near-complete protection against HIV, raising hopes for stronger prevention strategies worldwide.

For Nigeria, where 1.9 million people live with HIV, the guidance presents both opportunities and urgent questions about access, equity, and delivery readiness.

