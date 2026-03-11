President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Lamido Abubakar Yuguda as the new CBN deputy governor, pending Senate confirmation

Yuguda replaces Bala Bello, who presently serves as the special adviser to the president on political economy

With extensive experience, Yuguda aims to bolster Nigeria’s economic stability and growth in his new role

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, March 11, approved the appointment of Lamido Abubakar Yuguda as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to confirmation by the Senate.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, the appointment is in accordance with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

Yuguda replaces Bello at CBN

Yuguda’s nomination follows the recent appointment of the erstwhile deputy governor, Bala Bello, as special adviser to the president on political economy, The Nation noted.

President Tinubu charged them to discharge their responsibilities with renewed dedication, professionalism, and commitment to Nigeria’s economic stability and growth in their respective roles, according to the Guardian.

Presidency shares Lamido Yuguda's profile

In its statement, the presidency explained that Yuguda's last public post was as director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a position he held from 2020 to 2024. He is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, where he graduated in 1983 with a http://B.Sc. in Accountancy.

In 1991, he obtained a master's degree in Money, Banking and Finance from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK). He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a CFA charterholder. He began his career in 1984 at the CBN as a Senior Supervisor in the Foreign Operations Department.

Yuguda also worked as an economist in the Africa Department of the International Monetary Fund from 1997 to 2001, when he returned to the CBN. He retired from the CBN in 2016, after serving as director of the Reserve Management Department for six years.

The full statement by the presidency can be read below via X:

