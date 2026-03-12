A man armed with a rifle drove a vehicle into Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, before being shot dead by on-site security

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed security personnel confronted the armed individual while the FBI deployed agents to investigate the scene

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the attack and urged calm as authorities cleared the building and the Jewish Federation of Detroit issued a lockout advisory

A man armed with a rifle drove a vehicle into Temple Israel, the nation’s largest Reform synagogue, in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, on Thursday, March 12, before being shot dead by on-site security, authorities confirmed.

A source familiar with the incident told The Associated Press that the vehicle caught fire after crashing into the synagogue. Investigators are working to identify the man and uncover a possible motive.

Security Kills Armed Man Who Rammed His Vehicle into Michigan Synagogue

Source: UGC

“The investigation is still in its early stages,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Authorities respond and secure the scene

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed that security personnel confronted the armed individual.

“Security at the synagogue engaged the person, and no one else is in custody,” Sheriff Bouchard said during a press briefing.

Video from the scene showed smoke rising from the synagogue’s roof as dozens of police vehicles surrounded the building. WDIV-TV reported that a truck had crashed into the premises.

The FBI said agents were on site investigating an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation” at Temple Israel.

Authorities began clearing the building, and parents were permitted to collect children from the synagogue’s early childhood learning centre with police approval. The West Bloomfield School District also went on lockdown as a precaution.

Community leaders condemn the attack

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed her concern and called for calm. “This is heartbreaking,” she said. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organisations in the area to follow a “lockout protocol, nobody in or out of your building” until the situation is fully resolved.

About Temple Israel

Temple Israel, which describes itself as the nation’s largest Reform synagogue with 12,000 members, has an early childhood education centre and offers educational programmes for families and adults.

Its mission is to “create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism” and to support Jewish communities worldwide.

The incident has prompted heightened security across the region as investigators continue to examine the scene and determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Source: Legit.ng