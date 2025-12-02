The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and two Nigerian governors have been blacklisted by the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria in its Book of Infamy. The institute, however, honoured the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwaosin Ajayi.

Vice President Kashim Shettima unveiled the Book of Infamy at the second annual conference of the IPI Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, December 2.

IPI Nigeria blacklisted Niger, Akwa Ibom governors, IGP Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

The two governors who were blacklisted, along with the IGP and first documented in the Book of Infamy, were the governors of Akwa Ibom and Niger states, Umo Eno and Mohammed Umar Bago.

According to Daily Trust, the IGP was said to ignore the calls by the institute to stop the arbitrary arrest of journalists across the country by police officers. Governor Eno reportedly barred the Channels Television crew from covering events at the government house in Akwa Ibom.

On the other hand, Governor Bago was blacklisted for the shutdown of Badeggi FM Radio in Minna. On Thursday, July 31, during an expanded Niger State APC caucus meeting at the Government House, Governor Bago issued the directive and claimed that the station was “inciting violence” and operating unethically.

Governor Bago also called for the station’s licence to be revoked. The radio station is a privately owned organisation. Reacting, the director of operations of Badeggi FM, Abubakar Shuaib, implored the governor to channel his complaints through proper channels rather than directing security operatives to harass the owner and staff of the radio station.

Also reacting, Amnesty International described Governor Umar Bago's decision as a misuse of power and an assault on press freedom. In a statement issued on Saturday, August 2, the director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, condemned the directive, insisting it was “misguided and unjustifiable.”

Sanusi also highlighted the deteriorating security situation in the state, criticising the government’s failure to address it while instead targeting the media. The IPI Nigeria appealed to the governors to reconsider their decisions, but Governors Bago and Eno refused.

Giving a reason for honouring the DSS DG, the secret police boss was described as one of the heads of the government agencies who listened to IPI Nigeria's interventions and corrected any identified wrongdoing.

Source: Legit.ng