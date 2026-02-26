The Senate has demanded that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sack the CAC registrar-general, Hussaini Magaji, for 'skipping committee summons'

Senator Sani Musa criticised Magaji, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for alleged repeated failures to attend finance committee meetings

Allegations of financial discrepancies prompted the Senate's strong call against the CAC leadership, and particularly Magaji

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately remove the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN), from his office.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the Senate committee on finance, while passing a resolution in Abuja on Thursday, February 26, accused Magaji of failing to honour the upper legislative chamber’s invitations to account for the finances of his agency.

Senate urges immediate CAC sack

Senator Sani Musa, the chairman of the committee, said:

“He (Magaji) refused on so many occasions to honour our invitation to appear before this committee.

“We have issues with the reconciliation of the revenue of CAC.

“Each time we invite him, he gives us excuses."

Magaji was appointed to this position by President Tinubu on October 13, 2023.

As the registrar-general of the CAC, Magaji is expected to work for the development and regulation of corporate affairs in Nigeria.

Tinubu advises Senate on state police

Meanwhile, President Tinubu on Wednesday night, February 25, formally urged the Senate to begin the process of amending the 1999 constitution to provide for the establishment of state police, declaring that Nigeria must urgently restructure its security architecture to confront terrorism, banditry and insurgency.

Speaking at an interfaith breaking of fast with the leadership and members of the Senate at the State House, Abuja, the president stated that the time had come for lawmakers to “start thinking” about embedding state policing in the constitution to enable governments at subnational levels better secure their territories.

The Nation quoted President Tinubu as saying:

“Nigeria is extremely challenged, we are facing terrorism, banditry, insurgency, but you never failed to make a right response to these calls.

"What I will ask for tonight is for you to start thinking how best to amend the Constitution to incorporate the state police for us to secure our country, take over our forests from marauders, free our children from fear."

