Social media influencer Papaya Ex has denied police claims that she bragged about knowing their bosses during a late-night stop in Lagos

She explained how her phone was taken and a gun was pointed at her, saying the experience left her restless and made her unable to sleep

Papaya Ex appealed to the police to cease spreading false stories about her, emphasising that she was not looking for trouble and only wanted peace

Popular social media influencer Raheem Abike Halimah, better known as Papaya Ex, has strongly denied claims by the Nigeria Police Force that she boasted about her influence and attempted to evade officers during a late-night stop in Lagos.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media personality accused police officers of assaulting and harassing her in the Ajah area in a livestream video circulated online.

Social media star Papaya Ex denies boasting, opens up on police encounter in Lagos.

Shortly after, Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin countered her claim. He explained that she was stopped around 2 a.m. and refused a search, allegedly telling officers that even their bosses knew her.

He further stated that she later ordered her driver to speed off in an attempt to evade officers before being stopped again at Ado Roundabout by officers of Langbasa Police Station.

Papaya Ex denies the police's account of her assault claim

In a new video shared on her Instagram page, Papaya Ex tearfully rejected the police account, insisting that her documents were complete and that she never made such remarks.

She explained that she had just finished a long day of filming and was dropping off her videographer when officers stopped her.

She said the policeman assaulted her, snatched her phone, and forced her to use another device to go live online.

"Just coming back from the clinic now only to see some things on Instagram. I didn't say anything about boses... Please why are you lying? My papers are complete. This is the driver's licence... The policeman assaulted me, you guys saw the videos, you saw the pictures."

Influencer Papaya Ex challenges police account, narrates ordeal at Lagos checkpoint.

Papaya Ex details the alleged assault

The influencer described the incident as traumatic, saying she could not sleep and kept recalling the moment a gun was pointed at her.

She worried about what could have happened if she had not been popular or had no phone to record the ordeal.

"I'm just coming from the clinic, I can't even sleep, like the scenario keeps ringing in my head, a big gun right on my face... Imagine my mum was at the station at 3:05 a.m., what if she has blood pressure? What if I didn't have my phone with me? What would have happened to me? What if the person is not popular like Papaya? "

Papaya Ex emphasised that she was not seeking conflict with the police and begged them to stop spreading false claims about her.

She explained that she had been fasting, had not eaten, and spent long hours at the station before being asked to report again on Monday.

Watch the tearful video of Papaya Ex denying Police claims below:

