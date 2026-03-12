Twelve House of Representatives members have officially announced their defection from various political parties

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 12 members of the House of Representatives have announced their defections.

Six lawmakers officially announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While another six members also officially announced their defections from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, announced the wave of defections during plenary on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

