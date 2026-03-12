Breaking: 12 Federal Lawmakers Defect to New Parties, Details Emerge
- Twelve House of Representatives members have officially announced their defection from various political parties
- Six lawmakers moved from PDP to APC, signalling a significant political shift
- Another six defected from YPP and LP to ADC during a recent plenary session
FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 12 members of the House of Representatives have announced their defections.
Six lawmakers officially announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
While another six members also officially announced their defections from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, announced the wave of defections during plenary on Thursday, March 12, 2026.
