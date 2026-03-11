Iran President’s Son Speaks Amid Reports New Supreme Leader Was Injured during War With Israel, US
- Yousef Pezeshkian, an adviser to the Iranian government and son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, has said that Iran’s new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is well despite reports that he was wounded
- Writing on his Telegram channel, Yousef Pezeshkian said he had heard reports claiming that Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured
- After contacting several acquaintances with relevant connections, Pezeshkian said he was reassured about the leader’s condition
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.
Tehran, Iran - Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is “safe and sound” despite viral reports that he was injured during the ongoing war involving Israel and the United States (US).
Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday, March 11, that Yousef Pezeshkian, son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, made the claim.
Supreme leader safe after injury reports
The update was also highlighted by Clash Report.
Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was announced as the successor to his father, Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed on the first day of the war. The younger Khamenei has not appeared publicly or issued a statement since his appointment, more than 48 hours after being named supreme leader.
Earlier reports suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei may have been wounded, including injuries to his legs. There were also concerns that any public appearance could make him a potential target. Some state media references had described him as “janbaz,” a Persian term meaning someone wounded by the enemy, though no details were given about the severity or circumstances of the alleged injuries.
Pezeshkian, who serves as a government adviser, addressed the reports on his Telegram channel, saying:
“I heard news that Mr. Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I asked some friends who had connections. They told me, thank God, he is safe and sound.”
While his statement did not explicitly deny the reports of an injury, it suggested that the supreme leader’s condition is stable.
Iran: Khamenei may pursue nuclear bomb
Legit.ng reports that Khamenei Jr, believed to hold views even more hard-line than those of his late father, the assassinated Ali Khamenei, now oversees Iran’s armed forces and any decisions regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Although the country’s key nuclear sites lie in ruins following US airstrikes during the ongoing Israel-Iran war, significant quantities of highly enriched uranium remain, just a technical step away from weapons-grade levels. Khamenei could potentially pursue a path his father never took: developing a nuclear bomb.
Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:
- "They are all dead": Donald Trump gives conditions to Iran after Israel's attacks
- Israel's attack on Iran: What we know so far amid escalation of tension
Trump gives condition to end war
Legit.ng earlier reported that amid a war that has ignited global concern, US President Donald Trump appeared to rule out talks with Iran unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender.”
Trump's comments were likely to raise further questions about the endgame of the war launched in February by the US and Israel.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.