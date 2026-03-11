Yousef Pezeshkian, an adviser to the Iranian government and son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, has said that Iran’s new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is well despite reports that he was wounded

Writing on his Telegram channel, Yousef Pezeshkian said he had heard reports claiming that Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured

After contacting several acquaintances with relevant connections, Pezeshkian said he was reassured about the leader’s condition

Tehran, Iran - Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is “safe and sound” despite viral reports that he was injured during the ongoing war involving Israel and the United States (US).

Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday, March 11, that Yousef Pezeshkian, son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, made the claim.

Supreme leader safe after injury reports

The update was also highlighted by Clash Report.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was announced as the successor to his father, Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed on the first day of the war. The younger Khamenei has not appeared publicly or issued a statement since his appointment, more than 48 hours after being named supreme leader.

Earlier reports suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei may have been wounded, including injuries to his legs. There were also concerns that any public appearance could make him a potential target. Some state media references had described him as “janbaz,” a Persian term meaning someone wounded by the enemy, though no details were given about the severity or circumstances of the alleged injuries.

Pezeshkian, who serves as a government adviser, addressed the reports on his Telegram channel, saying:

“I heard news that Mr. Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I asked some friends who had connections. They told me, thank God, he is safe and sound.”

While his statement did not explicitly deny the reports of an injury, it suggested that the supreme leader’s condition is stable.

Iran: Khamenei may pursue nuclear bomb

Legit.ng reports that Khamenei Jr, believed to hold views even more hard-line than those of his late father, the assassinated Ali Khamenei, now oversees Iran’s armed forces and any decisions regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Although the country’s key nuclear sites lie in ruins following US airstrikes during the ongoing Israel-Iran war, significant quantities of highly enriched uranium remain, just a technical step away from weapons-grade levels. Khamenei could potentially pursue a path his father never took: developing a nuclear bomb.

