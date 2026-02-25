Breaking: Acting IGP Tunji Disu Speaks Out For First Time After Appointment by Tinubu
- Nigeria's new IGP Tunji Disu has expressed his determination to end impunity in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)
- Disu expressed strong emotions over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's supportive remarks during a meeting in Abuja
- The new police chief outlined his commitment to a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and stressed the importance of public cooperation
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Olatunji Rilwan Disu, the acting inspector-general of police (IGP), on Wednesday afternoon, February 25, declared that the era of impunity in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is over.
As reported by Daily Trust, 'Tunji Disu spoke after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja.
IGP Disu declares impunity over
This marked the first time Disu spoke publicly since his appointment by the president on Tuesday, February 24, succeeding Kayode Egbetokun.
Addressing State House correspondents, the new acting IGP noted that the appointment came as a surprise, adding that hearing the president “mentioning a lot of activities about me, mentioning areas I have worked, mentioning successes I have recorded as a policeman, brought emotion to me, almost brought me to tears.”
He stated that it reflects President Tinubu’s careful attention to officers serving across the country.
Disu said:
“It shows the president was throwing a challenge at me to go out there and do what I’m known for, and ensure that I bring peace and recognition to the country.”
Tunji Disu pledges zero impunity
On what his charge will be to officers and men as he resumes office, he said:
“I will let them know that the era of impunity is over. I will ensure that I train them and encourage them to ensure they follow human rights.
“I will ensure that they know that I will try to follow a regime of zero tolerance for corruption, and most importantly, I’m going to drum it into them that we can never succeed without the cooperation of members of the public.”
Tunji Disu's profile
Born Olatunji Rilwan Disu on April 13, 1966, in Lagos Island, his father, Baba Elepo, was a former amateur footballer, locally nicknamed the 'Rock of Gibraltar' for his reputation as a tough, hard‑man defender. He is reported to have been a key influence in shaping Disu’s character.
Disu recounted, according to The Cable:
“My own father believed in the ‘reset button’ of a good beating — a method he swore straightened my stubbornness (and yes, I laugh about it now)."
The 59-year-old has held several key roles throughout his career. He served as commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos, where he was known for proactive crime-fighting and community engagement. He later became head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), succeeding the previous commander in 2021.
Disu has also served as commissioner of police in Rivers State and in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
Most recently, he was appointed assistant IGP in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) annex in Alagbon, Lagos.
Sanwo-Olu reacts to Disu's appointment
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, congratulated Disu on his appointment as the acting IGP by President Tinubu.
In a statement issued by Gboyega Akosile, his special adviser on media and publicity, the Lagos governor described the Lagos Island indigene's appointment as an honour to the state.
Sanwo-Olu said the elevation of Disu to the position of acting IGP is "well deserved considering his high level professionalism, competence and contribution to the Nigerian Police for over three decades."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.