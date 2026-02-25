Nigeria's new IGP Tunji Disu has expressed his determination to end impunity in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

Disu expressed strong emotions over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's supportive remarks during a meeting in Abuja

The new police chief outlined his commitment to a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and stressed the importance of public cooperation

FCT, Abuja - Olatunji Rilwan Disu, the acting inspector-general of police (IGP), on Wednesday afternoon, February 25, declared that the era of impunity in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is over.

As reported by Daily Trust, 'Tunji Disu spoke after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Tunji Disu addresses the public for the first time after being appointed the acting inspector-general of police (IGP) by President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @TunjiDisu1

IGP Disu declares impunity over

This marked the first time Disu spoke publicly since his appointment by the president on Tuesday, February 24, succeeding Kayode Egbetokun.

Addressing State House correspondents, the new acting IGP noted that the appointment came as a surprise, adding that hearing the president “mentioning a lot of activities about me, mentioning areas I have worked, mentioning successes I have recorded as a policeman, brought emotion to me, almost brought me to tears.”

He stated that it reflects President Tinubu’s careful attention to officers serving across the country.

Disu said:

“It shows the president was throwing a challenge at me to go out there and do what I’m known for, and ensure that I bring peace and recognition to the country.”

Tunji Disu pledges zero impunity

On what his charge will be to officers and men as he resumes office, he said:

“I will let them know that the era of impunity is over. I will ensure that I train them and encourage them to ensure they follow human rights.

“I will ensure that they know that I will try to follow a regime of zero tolerance for corruption, and most importantly, I’m going to drum it into them that we can never succeed without the cooperation of members of the public.”

Tunji Disu's profile

Born Olatunji Rilwan Disu on April 13, 1966, in Lagos Island, his father, Baba Elepo, was a former amateur footballer, locally nicknamed the 'Rock of Gibraltar' for his reputation as a tough, hard‑man defender. He is reported to have been a key influence in shaping Disu’s character.

Disu recounted, according to The Cable:

“My own father believed in the ‘reset button’ of a good beating — a method he swore straightened my stubbornness (and yes, I laugh about it now)."

The 59-year-old has held several key roles throughout his career. He served as commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos, where he was known for proactive crime-fighting and community engagement. He later became head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), succeeding the previous commander in 2021.

Disu has also served as commissioner of police in Rivers State and in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Most recently, he was appointed assistant IGP in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) annex in Alagbon, Lagos.

Nigeria’s new IGP Tunji Disu has led several high-profile operations, earning recognition for his leadership and crime-fighting achievements. Photo credit: @Big_Sinudo, @sepril23NG

Sanwo-Olu reacts to Disu's appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, congratulated Disu on his appointment as the acting IGP by President Tinubu.

In a statement issued by Gboyega Akosile, his special adviser on media and publicity, the Lagos governor described the Lagos Island indigene's appointment as an honour to the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the elevation of Disu to the position of acting IGP is "well deserved considering his high level professionalism, competence and contribution to the Nigerian Police for over three decades."

