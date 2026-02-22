The Borno State Police Command has announced the death of ACP Abubakar Balteh in a fatal vehicle accident on February 21, 2026

The senior officer was serving as Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, until his passing

His death follows the loss of DCP Ahmed Ibn Umar in November 2025, marking another major blow to the command’s leadership

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the death of Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), ACP Abubakar A. Balteh.

According to a statement released on February 21 by the Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Nahum Daso, the senior officer died on February 21, 2026, in a fatal vehicle accident.

In the statement, Daso said:

“The Borno State Police Command regrets the passing of ACP Abubakar A. Balteh, who passed away today, 21st February, 2026, in a fatal vehicle accident. Until his demise, he served diligently as the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Borno State Command.”

According to PUNCH, the police spokesperson explained that details regarding burial arrangements and other related information would be communicated in due course.

He added: “May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.”

Previous loss in the command

Observers recall that in November 2025, the command also lost another senior officer. At the time, ASP Daso announced the death of Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID, DCP Ahmed Ibn Umar, who died after a prolonged illness at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

The statement then read: “The Borno State Police Command regrets the passing of DCP Ahmed Ibn Umar, who died at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after a protracted illness. He served diligently as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Borno State Command. May his soul rest in peace.”

The back-to-back losses of senior officers within the State Criminal Investigation Department have raised concerns about the impact on the command’s leadership and operations.

Nigerians police

The Nigeria Police Force traces its roots to 1820 when the first police organisation was established.

By 1888, the Royal Niger Company Constabulary was created in Lokoja, while the Niger Coast Constabulary was formed in Calabar in 1894. The Lagos Police followed in 1896. With the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern protectorates in the early 1900s, separate regional forces emerged.

In 1930, these units were merged to form the Nigeria Police Force, which became the country’s principal law enforcement agency. Today, the force operates nationwide under the Ministry of Police Affairs, with its headquarters in Abuja.

140 police officers die in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force revealed high blood pressure and extremists’ activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, claimed the lives of 140 officers in 2024.

According to the police, some of the officers died in their sleep, while others slumped and passed away at work.

The FCT commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu, revealed this in an end-of-the-year statement. As reported by Vanguard, he added that some members of the deceased officers’ family have been provided with entitlements and support from the Force.

