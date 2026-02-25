Tunji Disu has arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he is set to be decorated as Acting Inspector-General of Police

His appointment follows the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun, who stepped down citing pressing family considerations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed gratitude for Egbetokun’s service and approved Disu’s appointment with immediate effect

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Dailytrust, he reached the Villa at about 2:45 p.m., accompanied by two police officers. Disu is expected to be decorated as Acting IGP following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday.

Egbetokun’s resignation

On Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had accepted Egbetokun’s resignation after the submission of his letter.

Egbetokun reportedly cited “pressing family considerations” as the reason for stepping down.

President Tinubu’s appreciation

According to the presidency, President Tinubu expressed profound appreciation for Egbetokun’s decades of distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation. He is said to have acknowledged Egbetokun’s dedication, professionalism, and commitment to strengthening the country’s internal security architecture during his tenure.

Onanuga stated, “In view of the current security challenges confronting the nation, and acting in accordance with extant laws and legal guidance, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu to serve as Acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect.”

What does IGP do?

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Nigeria serves as the head of the Nigeria Police Force and is the most senior officer in the service.

The IGP is responsible for overseeing over 300,000 personnel, directing national policing strategies, and ensuring internal security across the country. He reports directly to the President and the Minister of Police Affairs, and is a member of both the Nigeria Police Council and the National Security Council.

The role involves shaping security policies, implementing police reforms, and managing day-to-day operations with the support of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police.

History of police in Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force traces its roots to 1820 when the first police organisation was established. In 1888, the Royal Niger Company created the Royal Niger Company Constabulary with headquarters in Lokoja.

The Niger Coast Constabulary followed in 1894 under the Niger Coast Protectorate, while the Lagos Police was formed in 1896. By the early 1900s, the Northern Nigeria Police and Southern Nigeria Police emerged from these constabularies.

In 1930, these regional forces were merged to form the Nigeria Police Force, which has since evolved into the country’s principal law enforcement agency, responsible for maintaining internal security nationwide.

