A man has displayed the touching letter that his doting wife had hidden in his shirt pocket at 3:00 am before he left for work

According to him, he discovered the letter when he was halfway through his work shift, and he was overwhelmed and encouraged by its content

In the letter, his wife admitted that she could not sleep, and she had powerful words for him, which left many netizens emotional

A man was blown away after discovering the heartwarming letter that his wife had hidden in his shirt pocket at 3:00 am.

He displayed the letter on TikTok as he expressed love for his wife.

A man displays the letter that his wife had hidden in his shirt pocket at 3:00 am. Image of a man is for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Create Image, TikTok/@theharrielhouse

Source: Getty Images

"In a world where a lot of men feel unappreciated and a lot of women feel unloved… God blessed me with a woman who reminds me every day why I keep going.

"The real flex isn’t money or status… It’s going home to someone who loves you, prays for you, and believes in you even when you don’t believe in yourself. Some men spend their whole lives chasing the world looking for success… I already found mine at home," the man, with the TikTok handle, @theharrielhouse, wrote.

Content of letter from wife

According to the man, he found the letter when he was halfway through his work shift. In the letter shared on TikTok, his wife expressed her deep love for him and prayed for his day to be blessed.

His caring wife further reminded him about how special he is. A part of the letter read:

"It's currently 3:08am. I can't sleep. Lol. I just wanted you to know I love you so so much and I pray you have the blessed day you deserve

"Don't forget how special you are, you rock!"

A man finds the letter that his wife had hidden in his shirt pocket at 3:00 am. Photo Credit: @theharrielhouse

Source: TikTok

See the note below:

Letter wife left her husband melts hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the letter below:

KC said:

"My wife does the same. I’ll find notes in my lunch box or my school notebook. I love this for us."

Dwaynemckell said:

"Ahhhh man got my grown self tearing up .. you won in life Manson let anybody tell you other wise you’re a winner everyday."

Flaca2002 said:

"Can’t wait to do this again for someone who actually deserves it, till then, I’m working on me."

The YBG🔥 said:

"You want to give her the world? We all can move to Jupiter we don’t mind."

Nicole Snell said:

"This is a good idea. I put notes in the car and in his lunch box. Next is his pants pocket. Thank you for the idea."

Red Forman! said:

"My girl was just like this.. unfortunately when I lost my brother I hit rock bottom and we broke up.. 2 years later as im cleaning my closet I found a letter saying "I know you are hurting my love but I am here for you and I will always love you. keep going please".... and I just lost it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had displayed the letter he received from his wife, in which she appreciated him for caring for her during her omugwo.

Man gets 'sweet' messages from wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the messages he received from his wife after sending her money.

The doting wife took a moment to express her deep appreciation and love for him, stating that she was already obsessed with him.

In her message, she referred to him as her 'calm' and the one person who understands her, even when she's at her most exhausting period. She also took the opportunity to remind him of his importance in her life, confessing that he brings excitement and joy to her world.

Source: Legit.ng