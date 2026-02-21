Nigeria Police Force confirmed that two passersby were fatally shot during a police operation in Alagbado, Lagos State

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, ordered an internal investigation and approved the arrest of the officers involved

Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said calm was restored in the area and assured the public that justice would be served

Alagbado, Lagos state - The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that two passersby were fatally shot during an operation by police officers in the Alagbado area of Lagos State, prompting the arrest of those involved and the launch of an internal investigation.

The incident occurred on Friday while officers were reportedly pursuing suspected internet fraudsters, commonly referred to as “Yahoo boys”, in the neighbourhood.

Commissioner orders immediate investigation

The Lagos state Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said the Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, had ordered a full investigation into what was described as an accidental shooting.

Confirming the development in a post on X, Adebisi said the police commissioner also directed the immediate deployment of additional personnel to the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“The officers involved in the unfortunate shooting incident that occurred today in Alagbado have been arrested and taken into custody,” the police spokesperson said.

Normalcy restored, police assure justice

According to the police, calm has since returned to Alagbado following the incident. The command assured residents that justice would be served and that the findings of the investigation would be made public, Vanguard reported.

Adebisi added that the Lagos State Police Command remained committed to accountability and would not shield any officer found culpable.

Eyewitness alleges officers fled scene

An eyewitness, who identified the officers as being attached to the AIT Division Station, alleged on X that the policemen fled immediately after the shooting, The Cable reported.

He claimed the officers, who were on stop-and-search duty, abandoned the victims at the scene without offering assistance, leaving them unconscious until they eventually died.

The police have not responded directly to the eyewitness account but said all relevant testimonies would be considered as part of the investigation.

Incident heightens security concerns

The shooting comes amid heightened security concerns in parts of Lagos, following reports of cult-related clashes in areas including Iyana-Ipaja, Aboru, Badore, Olokonla, Onipanu and Satellite Town, where several deaths and injuries have been recorded in recent days.

Residents have continued to call for improved policing tactics and greater restraint during security operations, as authorities work to address rising violence across the state.

