Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu congratulates Olatunji Disu on his acting IGP appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised AIG Disu's 'professionalism and contributions to policing' over three decades

Sanwo-Olu said Disu's appointment is a significant honour for Lagos State and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, on Wednesday, February 25, congratulated Olatunji Rilwan Disu on his appointment as the acting inspector-general of police (IGP) by President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng had reported that 'Tunji Disu took over from Kayode Egbetokun, who resigned on Tuesday, February 24.

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reacts to President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Tunji Disu as Nigeria's acting inspector-general of police (IGP). Photo credit: @followlasg

Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu hails Disu's appointment as IGP

In a statement issued by Gboyega Akosile, his special adviser on media and publicity, the Lagos governor described the Lagos Island indigene's appointment as an honour to the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the elevation of Disu to the position of acting IGP is "well deserved considering his high level professionalism, competence and contribution to the Nigerian Police for over three decades."

He said:

“I congratulate Mr. Olatunji Disu on his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police. His elevation to the position of number one police officer in Nigeria is an honour done to us in Lagos State.

"Disu has served and displayed exceptional leadership in the Nigeria Police Force for over three decades. He has a good track record of performance at the state, national and international levels in all the assignments given to him.

"Having worked in various commands, formations and departments of the police across the country, particularly as the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) known as 'Good Boys' during his tenure in Lagos State, I believe in Disu’s capacity to deliver on the new mandate to secure Nigeria."

The governor's full statement can be read on the X post below:

Disu meets President Tinubu

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, February 25, Disu arrived at the State House for his first official meeting with President Tinubu.

Disu drove into the presidential villa at about 3 pm ahead of a brief ceremony where he is expected to be formally decorated with his new rank.

After the ceremony, a separate handing-over event is also expected to take place at the force headquarters in Abuja, involving Egbetokun, the outgoing IGP, The Cable noted.

Nigeria’s new IGP Tunji Disu has led several high-profile operations, earning recognition for his leadership and crime-fighting achievements. Photo credit: @Big_Sinudo, @sepril23NG

Source: Twitter

Read more on the Nigeria Police Force:

Egbetokun, 2 governors blacklisted

Legit.ng previously reported that the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria formally unveiled the Nigeria Book of Infamy, a new platform designed to publicly name state actors who perpetrate abuses against journalists and violate press freedom in Africa's most populous nation.

Following the launch, IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, announced that the first entries in the book would include the governors of Niger and Akwa Ibom states, as well as Egbetokun.

Source: Legit.ng