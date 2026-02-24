President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirms state police establishment to tackle insecurity without delays

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissied the postponement of the establishment of state police to combat insecurity.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration’s promise to tackle insecurity through state policing remains on track.

The President also declared that Nigeria has emerged from economic uncertainty.

He stated this on Monday, February 23, 2026, during an interfaith breaking of fast with governors and senior officials at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja,

The event marked Tinubu’s first Iftar of the 2026 Ramadan season with governors.

In a statement issued vi ahis X handle @OfficialABAT, he said:

What I promised Nigerians will not be postponed. Security is the foundation of prosperity.

Without it, farms cannot flourish, businesses cannot grow, and families cannot sleep in peace. We will establish state police to curb insecurity.

This is not about politics. It is about practicality. It is about empowering states with the tools to protect their people while strengthening our national framework.

The President said Nigerians must be bold enough to reform what is not working and united enough to protect what trhe people hold dear.

Tinubu assurred Nigerians that the country will be safer and stronger. He urged Nigerians to work together and commit themselves to making it so.

expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic trajectory, declaring, “We are out of the woods. We are out of the dark tunnel of uncertainty. The economy is showing up.”

President Tinubu praised Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, for his Ramadan outreach programmes.

The Nigerian president described Governor Zulum’s initiatives for both Muslims and Christians as “a very, very good spirit.”

“I saw the layout of the Ramadan outreach for both Christians and Muslims.

“It looked more robust. I thought you would eat all the 300,000 shares.”

Recall that President Tinubu said Nigeria would establish state police, arguing that decentralised policing would significantly improve national security.

The president spoke while addressing governors elected on the platform of the APC during the party’s national caucus meeting in Abuja.

He told APC governors that discussions with US and European leaders showed international interest in Nigeria’s security reforms.

