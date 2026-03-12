The Senate received formal notices as nine lawmakers from three opposition parties defected to the African Democratic Congress during plenary

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the defections showed internal crises within opposition parties and dismissed claims that the ruling APC influenced the move

The Senate asked a lawmaker who left his party to reconsider the decision within one week, citing constitutional provisions on legislative defections

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than nine senators from different political parties have formally announced their defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a development that has further altered the political composition of the Senate ahead of the 2027 general election.

The lawmakers disclosed their decisions in separate letters read during Thursday’s plenary, March 12, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Those who declared for the ADC include:

1. Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto South).

2. Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South).

3. Senator Binos Yaroe (Adamawa South).

4. Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central).

5. Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North).

6. Senator Lawal Adamu Usman (Kaduna Central).

7. Senator Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (Nasarawa South).

8. Senator Augustine Akobundu (Abia Central).

9. Senator Ireti Kingibe (Federal Capital Territory).

Parties affected by the defections

As reported by NTA, the defectors emerged from three political parties in the Senate.

Senators Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye and Ireti Kingibe left the Labour Party for the ADC.

Five lawmakers, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Binos Yaroe, Lawal Adamu Usman, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo and Augustine Akobundu, resigned their membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ADC.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who until now was the sole representative of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Senate, also announced his decision to switch allegiance to the ADC.

Nwoye cites internal crisis in Labour Party

In his defection letter, Senator Tony Nwoye attributed his decision to ongoing disputes within the Labour Party, which he said had undermined the party’s stability, Punch reported.

“I wish to tender my resignation amid the ongoing multiple litigations within the Labour Party, which have significantly affected the cohesion and stability of the party.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and regards,” the letter read.

Akpabio dismisses claims APC influenced defections

After reading the letters on the Senate floor, Akpabio welcomed the lawmakers to their new political platform but rejected suggestions that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was responsible for the movement.

He said:

“Deputy Senate President and Leader of the Senate, I hope you noticed that I have read (defections) from three different political parties now. So, you cannot accuse the ruling party of tampering with its leadership. Here, we have APGA, Labour, SDP, and all of them.

“So, all of them have a problem. They’ve not been able to put their parties together. So, the APC cannot be blamed for this.

“They are all out to ensure that we have what you call a minority status in this chamber, and I am very proud of them.”

Senate asks Abaribe to reconsider move

However, the Senate asked Senator Abaribe to reconsider his decision within one week.

Lawmakers argued that his explanation that he left APGA after allegedly being removed by the party was not sufficient under the provisions of the Constitution governing legislative defections.

Senate composition after defections

The latest political shift highlights continuing realignments in the 10th Senate, where several lawmakers have changed party affiliation amid internal crises within opposition parties.

Following the defections, the APC continues to hold a dominant majority with 87 senators, while the PDP’s membership has reduced to seven.

The ADC now has seven senators in the chamber after gaining the new members.

Other minority parties, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), each have one senator, bringing the Senate’s total membership to 106.

