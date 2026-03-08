Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced a planned power outage in Lagos to enable vital maintenance work on the network

The outage, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2026, will run from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm across several communities

The company says the temporary interruption is necessary to improve electricity service delivery and has apologised for any inconvenience

Customers of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have been informed of a planned power outage scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The outage will run from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm to allow contractors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out essential maintenance and upgrade works.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company announces planned power outage to improve electricity service in Lagos. Photo credit: Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Maintenance Work to Improve Electricity Service

According to the notice issued on Sunday, the temporary interruption is necessary to facilitate technical work on the electricity network. The company explained:

“This outage is required to allow Transmission Company of Nigeria contractors carry out essential maintenance and upgrade works on the network to improve service delivery.”

Areas Affected by the Outage

The planned outage will affect several parts of Lagos, including:

Lekki

Apapa

Kirikiri

Ajegunle

Mobil Road

Surrounding communities

Company Apology and Customer Assurance

EKEDC has apologised to customers for the inconvenience and appealed for their understanding during the period. The notice stated:

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”

What Customers Should Expect

Duration: 9 hours (9:00 am – 6:00 pm)

9 hours (9:00 am – 6:00 pm) Reason: Maintenance and upgrade works by TCN contractors

Maintenance and upgrade works by TCN contractors Impact: Temporary power outage in listed areas

This planned outage is part of ongoing efforts to improve electricity service delivery in Lagos. Customers are advised to make necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled maintenance.

See the full statement below:

“Dear valued customer, kindly be informed of a planned power outage scheduled as follows: Date: Saturday, 14th March 2026. Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

“This outage is required to allow Transmission Company of Nigeria contractors carry out essential maintenance and upgrade works on the network to improve service delivery.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”

Customers in Lekki, Apapa, Kirikiri, Ajegunle, and Mobil Road experience temporary outage during upgrade works. Camille Delbos/Art In All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is EKEDC?

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), established in 2005, is a major electricity distributor in Nigeria. It operates across southern Lagos and the Agbara community in Ogun State, covering districts such as Lekki, Apapa, Mushin, Festac, Ajah, and Ibeju.

The company was acquired by Transgrid Enerco in January 2025 and functions as a subsidiary under its ownership. EKEDC employs over 3,000 staff and is committed to improving electricity service delivery through network upgrades, customer-centric initiatives, and modern billing systems. Its mission is to provide safe, reliable, and efficient power supply to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

