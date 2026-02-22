Troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 29 Boko Haram terrorists in recent coordinated operations in Borno and Yobe states

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 29 Boko Haram terrorists in coordinated operations across Borno and Yobe states.

The military operations were carried out in Lamusheri Village, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, and the Forward Operating Base, Limankara and Kukawa in Borno State, between Saturday and Sunday.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sanni Uba, said 15 terrorists were neutralised in Gujba, while 14 were killed during the Kukawa operations.

Uba said the operations demonstrated sustained pressure on terrorist enclaves across the theatre.

As repprted by The Punch, Uba made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have once again demonstrated clear combat superiority by decisively thwarting coordinated terrorist attacks in Limankara and Kukawa.”

According to Uba, the troops conducted a precision operation in the early hours of February 22, 2026, around Lamusheri Village, identified as a key terrorist logistics hub.

He explained that the troops acted on intelligence backed by surveillance and reconnaissance platforms,

The army spokesperson added that terrorists who attempted to infiltrate FOB Limankara were repelled.

“Despite coming under fire on approach, troops, in synergy with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, outflanked the terrorists and cut off their withdrawal routes. During the ensuing firefight, 15 terrorists were neutralised while scores fled with gunshot wounds.”

