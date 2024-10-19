Is Melanie Collins married? A look at the sports journalist's dating history

Melanie Collins is an American sports journalist and television host. Known for her work with CBS Sports and NFL on CBS, she has made a name for herself in sports broadcasting. Her professionalism and charm have earned her a dedicated fan base. With a thriving career, Melanie’s private life has also piqued public curiosity. Is Melanie Collins married?

Melanie Collins holding a microphone with the CBS Sports logo (L). The sports journalist seated inside a vehicle with an open door (R). Photo: @melanie_collins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Melanie Collins began her career as a sideline reporter, working for various networks, including Big Ten Network, NBC, ESPN, and CBS Sports. She has also appeared beyond sports broadcasting, including hosting segments for Yahoo! Sports, NASCAR, and the Golf Channel. Melanie Collins’ dating history has also drawn interest from those wanting to learn more about her love life.

Profile summary

Full name Melanie Collins Nickname Mel Gender Female Date of birth 6 February 1986 Age 38 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth State College, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-63-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Doug Collins Mother Nancy Collins Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend James Neal School State College Area High School College Pennsylvania State University Profession Sports Journalist, Television Host Instagram @melanie_collins

Is Melanie Collins married?

As of 2024, Melanie Collins is not married. However, as discussed below, she has been rumoured to be in around four known relationships.

1. James Neal (2014–Present)

The renowned sports journalist has been dating James Neal for quite some time. Melanie Collins and James Neal allegedly met in 2014 and have shared many romantic moments, often vacationing together.

Even though they have been together for several years, it seems they are in no rush to formalise their relationship through marriage.

Melanie's partner, James Neal, is a seasoned professional ice hockey player. As a Canadian winger, he currently plays for the Springfield Thunderbirds. However, he has also had an impressive career with the NHL, playing for the St. Louis Blues and previously with the Calgary Flames. Neal is known for his on-ice skills, making him a celebrated figure in hockey.

2. Scottie Upshall (2009–2013)

Before her relationship with James Neal, Melanie allegedly dated Scottie Upshall, another professional hockey player, from 2009 to 2013. Their relationship was highly publicised, and they were frequently seen together at events and on social media.

After four years, they went their separate ways. As of 2024, Scottie is married to Christina Hale. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter.

During the 2024 Mother's Day celebration, Scottie posted a picture of his family on Instagram, celebrating his wife and captioned it:

Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful soul out there! The kids and I are lucky to have you in our lives. Would’ve been nice to post this yesterday but I was completely buzzin making this day special for u!! lol. Love you girl!

3. Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez takes part in a panel during WSJ's The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on 8 May 2018 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Melanie's most well-known rumored relationship was with sports commentator and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. In July 2021, the pair were said to have hooked up after Rodriguez’s split from his then-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

The rumored relationship with the professional baseball player didn't seem to have any lasting impact. Melanie quickly went back to posting about James Neal, showing that her relationship with him was still strong. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has moved on and continues to maintain a public profile after their breakup.

FAQs

Who is Melanie Collins' husband? The American television host is not married. Who is Melanie Collins dating? Melanie Collins is dating James Neal, a professional Canadian ice hockey winger who plays for the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL. How long have Melanie Collins and James Neal been together? The sports journalist and James Neal have been together since 2014, which means they have been dating for around 10 years as of 2024. Did Melanie Collins date Alex Rodriguez? She was rumoured to have had a brief relationship with Alex Rodriguez in July 2021. Who did Melanie Collins date before James Neal? Before James Neal, Melanie Collins was in a relationship with Scottie Upshall, a professional ice hockey player, from 2009 to 2013. Does Melanie Collins have children? The TV host does not have children. Where did Melanie Collins go to college? Melanie Collins attended Pennsylvania State University, earning a Broadcast Journalism degree.

If you were wondering if Melanie Collins is married, the American sports journalist is not. Though she is in a long-term relationship with James Neal, a professional ice hockey player, the couple has not announced immediate plans to marry. Her dating history includes other high-profile names like Alex Rodriguez and Scottie Upshall.

Legit.ng recently published Tolani Otedola's biography. She gained initial prominence as the first daughter of Nigerian tycoon Femi Otedola. Tolani Otedola was born Olawunmi Christy Otedola in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tolani Otedola's musical journey began when she was young. She sang in church choirs and school events but waited to start her professional career after completing her undergraduate studies. Find out everything about her in the article.

Source: Legit.ng