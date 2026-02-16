Operation HADIN KAI troops intercepted a suspicious vehicle at FOB Chabbal Checkpoint in Borno state and recovered about ₦37 million

Joint Task Force North East forces repelled coordinated attacks on Pulka and Mandaragirau in Gwoza LGA and neutralised senior Boko Haram commander Abou Aisha while recovering weapons and equipment

Military High Command and OPHK leadership confirmed the evacuation of injured personnel

Maiduguri, Borno state - Troops of the Joint Task Force North East under Operation HADIN KAI have intercepted a suspicious vehicle in Borno state, recovering about ₦37 million in cash and several mobile phones believed to be linked to terrorist activities.

The interception was carried out by personnel at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Chabbal Checkpoint as part of sustained operations to disrupt the financial and logistical lifelines of insurgent groups operating in the North East.

According to the military, the vehicle, which had five occupants, was stopped during routine patrols along routes frequently used by terrorist elements.

“This interception represents a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle financial conduits suspected to support terrorist logistics and operational activities,” the military said in a statement.

Senior Boko Haram commander neutralised during Gwoza clashes

In a related development, troops of Operation HADIN KAI successfully repelled coordinated terrorist attacks on Pulka and Mandaragirau communities in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state, This Day reported.

During the engagements, a senior commander of Boko Haram, identified as Abou Aisha, was killed after sustaining a critical gunshot wound to the neck. Several weapons and other military equipment were also recovered from the fleeing insurgents.

The attacks, which originated from the Sambisa Forest axis between 14 and 16 February, were met with intense resistance from troops, forcing the terrorists to retreat in disarray.

CJTF members lost, injured soldiers evacuated

The military confirmed that there were no casualties among its troops during the clashes, although some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) supporting the operation lost their lives.

Injured personnel were immediately evacuated by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI and Nigerian Army aviation platforms for medical attention.

Military intensifies disruption of terror supply chains

The Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said the recent operations marked a shift towards choking terrorist logistics and movement across the theatre.

“Troops have sustained operational momentum from recent successful defensive actions in Pulka and Mandaragirau, transitioning decisively into logistics strangulati0n operations aimed at crippling terrorist networks across the theatre,” he said.

Follow-up operations along the Kimba axis, the military added, uncovered blood trails, shallow graves and abandoned items, confirming heavy losses suffered by the insurgents and the evacuation of multiple casualties, Vanguard reported.

High command commends troops’ resilience

The Military High Command praised the bravery and professionalism of the troops, describing the failed attacks as a sign of growing desperation among terrorist elements under sustained pressure.

“Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute in its mandate to dismantle terrorist networks, safeguard communities, and restore lasting peace and economic stability across the North East region,” Lt. Col. Uba added.

The military said the recovery of terror-linked funds and the elimination of a key Boko Haram commander represent significant gains in ongoing efforts to weaken insurgent operations and protect civilian communities in the region.

