Nigerian Air Force recorded operational success after precision air interdiction hit a terrorists’ camp in Borno’s Timbuktu Triangle

Multi-source intelligence guided integrated surveillance and air strikes that destroyed terrorist structures and neutralised fighters

Air Marshal Sunday Aneke reaffirmed commitment to sustained, intelligence-led operations while protecting civilians

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under the joint task force of Operation HADIN KAI, has recorded another operational success following a coordinated air interdiction against a terrorists’ camp at Abbaga Jiri, within the Timbuktu Triangle of Borno State.

Intelligence-led operation targets terrorist enclave

The Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said on Saturday, January 10, that the operation was carried out after multi-source intelligence confirmed the presence of active terrorists, structures and concealed logistics facilities in the area.

According to him, NAF air assets were subsequently deployed for integrated surveillance and precision strike missions, enabling the force to accurately engage the identified targets.

“The operation was deliberately designed to degrade terrorist capability, deny sanctuary, and shape the battlespace for ground forces, in strict adherence to established rules of engagement and the protection of non-combatants,” the statement said.

NAF: Precision strikes destroy structures, neutralise fighters

Ejodame disclosed that the air strikes resulted in the destruction of key terrorist structures, while a follow-up engagement neutralised armed elements that were observed converging on the location after the initial strike.

He added that the coordinated action further weakened the terrorists’ operational capacity within the notorious Timbuktu Triangle, long known as a hideout for insurgent groups.

Air force vows sustained pressure on terrorists

Commenting on the operation, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, said the success of the mission underscored the NAF’s determination to dominate the air space in support of joint operations.

“This operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering precise and decisive airpower in support of ground forces. We will continue to deny terrorists freedom of movement, sanctuary, and logistics wherever they seek to hide,” Aneke said.

He noted that ground troops later advanced into the area, confirming the effectiveness of the air strikes and validating the success of the joint air–land operation.

Commitment to civilian protection reaffirmed

Reaffirming the Air Force’s operational posture, the CAS stressed that all missions remain carefully planned and intelligence-driven, with strong emphasis on the protection of civilians.

“Our operations are carefully planned and intelligence-led, ensuring maximum effect on hostile elements while safeguarding innocent civilians. The Nigerian Air Force will sustain pressure until terrorist networks are completely dismantled,” Aneke added.

