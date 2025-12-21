Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State - Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under Operation HADIN KAI have killed scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno State.

The terrorists were killed after the troop ambushed their logistics convoy in the Sojiri and Kayamla communities of the state.

The Nigerian Army said the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of over 100 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs)

The terrorists converged in the area to launch coordinated attacks on local communities and ferry supplies to their strongholds.

According to the army, the troops worked in close synergy with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local vigilantes

The swiftly mobilised to intercept the terrorists, and contact was made at about 1200 hours as the terrorists advanced.

The troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce and sustained firefight.

“During the encounter, the terrorists attempted a rear-flanking attack on the troops, which was effectively thwarted as troops responded with superior firepower, dominating the engagement.

“Subsequent aggressive exploitation deep into the forest confirmed the neutralisation of 21 terrorists, with several others believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds. Follow-on operations are ongoing to ascertain additional enemy casualties and recover more items.”

The troops recovered several bicycles, assorted food items, drugs and medical supplies, detergents, Clothing materials, bicycle tyres, torchlights, and other sundry logistics items as well as Assorted weapons of different calibres and ammunition.

