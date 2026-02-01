Top Boko Haram leader Abu Khalid and 10 fighters killed in Borno State nighttime operation

Operation Hadin Kai troops seized weapons during assault in Sambisa Forest's Komala area

Troops' morale remains high as operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP continue in Northeast

Borno State - A top Boko Haram leader identified as the second-in-command and 10 other foot soldiers have been killed in Sambisa Forest, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed the terrorists during a night operation around 11pm on Saturday, Jnauary 31, 2026.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sanni Uba, said the troops said recovered many weapons from the terrorisrs during the operation in the Komala general area.

As reported by The Punch, Uba made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

“Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have recorded another significant operational success with the neutralisation of a top Boko Haram/ISWAP leader, Abu Khalid, identified as the second-in-command of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest, alongside 10 other terrorists during a night operation in Borno State.”

According toUba, the operaton was carried out barely 24 hours after troops eliminated the notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, Julaibib.

Uba said the Boko Haram commander was operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle.

He disclosed that troops of Sector 1 carried out the operation in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Operation DESERT SANITY.

Sanni added that no casualties were recorded among the troops during the operation.

“Troops’ morale remains high as clearance operations continue across the Sambisa Forest, Mandara Mountains, Timbuktu Triangle, and other known hideouts of Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North East region.”

Troops kill Boko Haram terrorists

Recall that troops of the Nigerian Army operating under Operation HADIN KAI decisively dealt with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The soldiers killed scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during a well-executed ambush in Sojiri and Kayamla communities, Borno State.

The Nigerian Army narrated how the troops disrupted a major Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist logistics movement before killing the fighters.

Jubilation as troops kill 6 terrorists in Zamfara forest

Legit.ng also reported that troops killed six terrorists and rescue a kidnapped girl in Zamfara State operation.

The coordinated raids targeted insurgent camps, recovered weapons, and destroyed logistics.

The spokesperson of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Captain David Adewusi, said the operation aims to restore peace and dismantle terrorist networks in North-West.

