Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai announced a major success against Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest and Mandara Mountains

Two senior commanders, Basulhu and Ubaida, were neutralised alongside eight fighters during Desert Sanity V

The operation also led to the recovery of weapons, motorcycles and explosive-making materials, further weakening insurgent capabilities

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai reported that they had neutralised two high-profile Boko Haram commanders, Basulhu and Ubaida, along with eight other fighters during a renewed offensive under Desert Sanity V.

The operation was carried out in the Sambisa Forest and Mandara Mountains, Channels TV reported.

Attempted ambush with IEDs

The Media Information Officer of the Theatre Command, Lt. Col Sani Uba, explained in a press statement that the operation took place in the early hours of Thursday after insurgents attempted to plant Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the area.

He stated:

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) operating under Operation DESERT SANITY V delivered a decisive blow to BH/ISWAP terrorists along the Sambisa and Mandara Mountains axis on 22 January 2026. At around 0930 hours, insurgents attempted a well-planned ambush with Roadside Improvised Explosive Devices (RSIED) and heavy gunfire.

“Troops under Sector 1 responded with superior firepower, neutralizing 10 terrorists, including 2 senior commanders identified as Basulhu and Ubaida."

Weapons and equipment recovered

According to Lt. Col Uba, follow-up pursuit and exploitation led to the recovery of several weapons and supplies. These included:

- Three AK-47 rifles

- One pump-action rifle

- Five motorcycles

- Two hand grenades

- Two Baofeng radios

- Twelve AK-47 magazines

- A Rocket Propelled Grenade charger

- Detonation cords, batteries, bandoliers, camel bags, iron bars and IED accessories

He confirmed that the operation denied the terrorists freedom of action in the area.

The statement further reported that troops of Sector 1 made contact around the Malkube area in a separate offensive axis. During this engagement, additional AK-47 rifles, ammunition and communication devices were recovered. Two terrorists were neutralised without any casualties recorded among personnel.

Infiltration attempt from Cameroon

Lt. Col Uba added:

“Another Battle Group from Sector 1 engaged BHT/ISWAP elements attempting to infiltrate from Cameroon near Galakura into Nigeria, forcing them to withdraw in disarray.”

The exploitation of the area also yielded insurgent equipment and supplies, including two motorcycles, further weakening the terrorists’ ability to operate freely.

Troops uncover mass graves of terrorists

