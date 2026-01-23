Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Troops Crush Boko Haram Ambush, Neutralise Terrorist Commanders in Sambisa Forest
Nigeria

Troops Crush Boko Haram Ambush, Neutralise Terrorist Commanders in Sambisa Forest

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai announced a major success against Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest and Mandara Mountains
  • Two senior commanders, Basulhu and Ubaida, were neutralised alongside eight fighters during Desert Sanity V
  • The operation also led to the recovery of weapons, motorcycles and explosive-making materials, further weakening insurgent capabilities

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai reported that they had neutralised two high-profile Boko Haram commanders, Basulhu and Ubaida, along with eight other fighters during a renewed offensive under Desert Sanity V.

The operation was carried out in the Sambisa Forest and Mandara Mountains, Channels TV reported.

Nigerian military recovers weapons, motorcycles and IED materials during Desert Sanity V offensive.
Operation Hadin Kai troops neutralise Boko Haram commanders Basulhu and Ubaida in Sambisa Forest. Photo credit: officialHQarmy/x
Source: Facebook

Attempted ambush with IEDs

The Media Information Officer of the Theatre Command, Lt. Col Sani Uba, explained in a press statement that the operation took place in the early hours of Thursday after insurgents attempted to plant Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the area.

Read also

Nigerian military explains how US intelligence support helps to weaken Boko Haram

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

He stated:

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) operating under Operation DESERT SANITY V delivered a decisive blow to BH/ISWAP terrorists along the Sambisa and Mandara Mountains axis on 22 January 2026. At around 0930 hours, insurgents attempted a well-planned ambush with Roadside Improvised Explosive Devices (RSIED) and heavy gunfire.
“Troops under Sector 1 responded with superior firepower, neutralizing 10 terrorists, including 2 senior commanders identified as Basulhu and Ubaida."

Read also

Military gives update on Bello Turji’s whereabouts: “Currently in confusion, panic”

Weapons and equipment recovered

According to Lt. Col Uba, follow-up pursuit and exploitation led to the recovery of several weapons and supplies. These included:

- Three AK-47 rifles

- One pump-action rifle

- Five motorcycles

- Two hand grenades

- Two Baofeng radios

- Twelve AK-47 magazines

- A Rocket Propelled Grenade charger

- Detonation cords, batteries, bandoliers, camel bags, iron bars and IED accessories

He confirmed that the operation denied the terrorists freedom of action in the area.

Read also

Troops uncover mass graves of terrorists in Borno, record major success

The statement further reported that troops of Sector 1 made contact around the Malkube area in a separate offensive axis. During this engagement, additional AK-47 rifles, ammunition and communication devices were recovered. Two terrorists were neutralised without any casualties recorded among personnel.

Infiltration attempt from Cameroon

Lt. Col Uba added:

“Another Battle Group from Sector 1 engaged BHT/ISWAP elements attempting to infiltrate from Cameroon near Galakura into Nigeria, forcing them to withdraw in disarray.”

The exploitation of the area also yielded insurgent equipment and supplies, including two motorcycles, further weakening the terrorists’ ability to operate freely.

Troops strengthen counter-terrorism efforts as insurgent supplies and arms are seized in Mandara Mountains.
Sector 1 forces repel Boko Haram infiltration attempt from Cameroon near Galakura into Nigeria. Photo credit: officialHQarmy/x
Source: Twitter

Troops uncover mass graves of terrorists

Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have uncovered mass graves containing the bodies of about 20 terrorists killed during recent encounters with Nigerian troops in the Timbuktu Triangle area of Borno State.

Read also

Tension as terrorists ambush, kill 5 soldiers, police officer

The discovery was made as troops sustained offensive operations across the volatile axis, further exposing the scale of casualties suffered by terrorist groups operating in the area. This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba.

According to him, the mass graves were believed to contain the remains of terrorists killed during firefights with troops and subsequently buried by their fleeing colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Borno StateNigerian Army
Hot:
Kwara governor Vina sky Gabon tv stations Senada greca Gavin casalegno