World

Just In: Mexico’s Most Powerful Cartel Leader Killed in Military Operation

by  Adekunle Dada
  • Security forces kill El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, during a major operation
  • Operation leads to the deaths of four cartel members and injuries to military personnel in Jalisco
  • US intelligence aided Mexican authorities in capturing El Mencho, a major drug dealer

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Mexico - Security forces have killed Mexico's most wanted man and the leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) drug cartel.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho", was killed during a security operation to arrest him on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Mexico's most wanted drug lord 'El Mencho' killed in military operation
Security forces kill Mexico's most wanted drug lord 'El Mencho'. Photo credit: @PopBase
Source: Twitter

El Mencho, a former police officer, ran a vast criminal organization.

The defence ministry has said "El Mencho” was transported to Mexico City, after being seriously injured in clashes between his supporters and the army

As reported by BBC News, four CJNG members were killed and another two seriously injured in the operation in the town of Tapalpa, in the central-western state of Jalisco.

According to the ministry’s statement, three members of the military were also injured.

CJNG has spread from its original power base in Jalisco to have an almost nationwide presence across Mexico.

The Mexican defence ministry said the US had supplied Mexico with information that assisted its operation.

The ministry also said that several armoured vehicles and weapons - including rocket launchers - were seized during the operation.

El Mencho was responsible for trasporting huge quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States.

It had offered a $15m (£11.1m) reward for information leading to El Mencho's capture.

