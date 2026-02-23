Kishi stakeholders have warned of security threats from armed gangs known locally as bandits in the Old Oyo forest reserve

Legit.ng gathered exclusively that steps were discussed during an emergency meeting in Kishi town to combat rising banditry and insecurity

Recent attacks in nearby Kwara State, northcentral geopolitical zone of Nigeria, have highlighted the growing danger of terrorism in Africa's most populous nation

Kishi, Oyo State - Key stakeholders in Kishi, on Sunday, February 22, said that the Old Oyo forest reserve between the town and Igbeti has become a convenient place for bandits to hide and move freely.

Legit.ng reports that Kishi is the headquarters of Irepo Local Government Area (LGA), while Igbeti is located in Olorunsogo LGA, both in Oyo State.

Terrorists occupy Old Oyo forest

At the end of a major stakeholders’ meeting held at the residence of Bayo Lawal, the deputy governor of Oyo State, Legit.ng exclusively gathered that participants warned that the presence of bandits inside Old Oyo national park poses a grave threat to the security of the south-west region.

The emergency meeting, which comes amid rumours of a kidnapping at Kishi Nursing College, was attended by Prof. Solihu Adelabu, the Oyo State commissioner for establishment and training; Taoheed Olayiwola, the chairman of Irepo LGA; a representative of Oba Masoud Aweda Arowoduye II; as well as personnel of the National Park Service of Nigeria and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), among others.

Although the speculation was later proven to be false, stakeholders said they are taking proactive steps to nip the disturbing insecurity in the country in the bud.

A communiqué exclusively obtained by Legit.ng reads in part:

"Market centres in Oko Oba, Adagbangba, Budo Sabi, Sabo Medina and others in Irepo LG have been sources of economic benefits, but they have the potential of drawing bandits if all kinds of sellers and buyers of goods and services there are not monitored well.

"The Old Oyo Forest Reserve between Kishi and Igbeti has been turned into a haven for bandits with the continuous rise in illegal permits usually offered to Fulani herders who openly fat feed their cows within the forest reserve.

"Nocturnal hunting expeditions across the LGA could be used as paths to bandit activities.

"Continuous indulgence of certain illegal miners within mining sites in our lands could promote banditry beyond imagination. Experiences in the northeast and west have confirmed the claims."

Kwara communities under terror attack

In early February, terrorists killed over 100 people in Woro community, Kaiama LGA, Kwara State. Many stakeholders have highlighted the parallels between the tragedy in Woro and the potential dangers lurking in the valleys of Kishi's Irepo LGA because the two areas are geographically not too far from each other.

After the Woro attack, President Bola Tinubu announced the deployment of an army battalion to Kwara.

In a statement published on social media, Tinubu said the military command would spearhead the effort, codenamed Operation Savannah Shield, “to checkmate the barbaric terrorists."

The Nigerian leader condemned the attack as “cowardly and barbaric”, saying the gunmen targeted defenceless villagers.

Still, reports continue to emerge of terrorists invading Kwara communities.

For instance, panic overwhelmed residents of Gbugbu community in the Edu LGA of Kwara State on Sunday, February 22, following an alleged invasion of the community by suspected terrorists.

Reports said the gunmen attacked the community after 8:00 pm.

The state police spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, could not be immediately reached for comment on the latest attack.

Earlier, on Sunday evening, February 15, local security sources reported that bandits attacked Share community in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State.

Ibraheem Abdullateef, the senior special assistant on communications to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, confirmed the attack.

Abdullateef disclosed that there was an exchange of gunshots that lasted for about one hour.

Oyo governor mourns slain forest rangers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, described the killing of five National Park Service forest guard officers in Oloka Village by some gunmen as a devastating loss of lives.

In a statement, Governor Makinde revealed that preliminary investigations by security agencies indicated the attack was a cross-border operation carried out by bandits.

