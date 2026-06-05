"If Military Attacks": Nigerian Senator Mentions What'll Happen to Abducted School Children, Staff
- Senator Buhari warns military operations may jeopardize safety of kidnapped schoolchildren and teachers
- Kidnappers utilize victims as human shields, complicating rescue efforts in dense forest terrain
- Calls for intelligence-led operations to prioritize hostages' safety over direct confrontation
Senator representing Oyo North, Abdulfatai Buhari, has warned that a military operation could put the lives of abducted schoolchildren and teachers in danger.
He raised the concern while speaking on the ongoing security situation in the state, noting that those behind the abduction are believed to be operating from dense forest areas that stretch across several states.
Captives being used as human shield, says senator
Buhari explained that the kidnappers are highly mobile and often move with their victims, making rescue operations more complex and risky.
“If you decide to attack, you kill the 47 children, they will kill them for them, or even so they use them as human shields,” he said.
He added that the terrain gives the armed groups an advantage, making it difficult for security forces to locate and engage them without endangering hostages.
Senator calls for caution and intelligence-led response
The senator urged that priority should be placed on intelligence-led operations rather than direct confrontation, stressing that the forest environment complicates swift military action.
He also described the situation as deeply painful for affected families, some of whom have already suffered losses linked to the crisis.
Buhari said efforts were ongoing by authorities and security agencies to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers while ensuring their safety remains paramount.
Oyo abduction: Atiku's aide tells DSS who to question
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to invite Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, to provide details on individuals allegedly sponsoring kidnappers behind the Oyo state school abduction.
Ibe made the call in a post on X, insisting that any credible intelligence that could help rescue abducted students and teachers should be fully explored by security authorities.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944