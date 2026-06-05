Senator Buhari warns military operations may jeopardize safety of kidnapped schoolchildren and teachers

Kidnappers utilize victims as human shields, complicating rescue efforts in dense forest terrain

Calls for intelligence-led operations to prioritize hostages' safety over direct confrontation

Senator representing Oyo North, Abdulfatai Buhari, has warned that a military operation could put the lives of abducted schoolchildren and teachers in danger.

He raised the concern while speaking on the ongoing security situation in the state, noting that those behind the abduction are believed to be operating from dense forest areas that stretch across several states.

"If Military Attacks": Oyo Senator Mentions What'll Happen to Abducted School Children, Staff

Source: Twitter

Captives being used as human shield, says senator

Buhari explained that the kidnappers are highly mobile and often move with their victims, making rescue operations more complex and risky.

“If you decide to attack, you kill the 47 children, they will kill them for them, or even so they use them as human shields,” he said.

He added that the terrain gives the armed groups an advantage, making it difficult for security forces to locate and engage them without endangering hostages.

Senator calls for caution and intelligence-led response

The senator urged that priority should be placed on intelligence-led operations rather than direct confrontation, stressing that the forest environment complicates swift military action.

He also described the situation as deeply painful for affected families, some of whom have already suffered losses linked to the crisis.

Buhari said efforts were ongoing by authorities and security agencies to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers while ensuring their safety remains paramount.

Oyo abduction: Atiku's aide tells DSS who to question

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to invite Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, to provide details on individuals allegedly sponsoring kidnappers behind the Oyo state school abduction.

Ibe made the call in a post on X, insisting that any credible intelligence that could help rescue abducted students and teachers should be fully explored by security authorities.

Source: Legit.ng