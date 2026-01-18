Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed over 40 terrorists in coordinated airstrikes in Borno State

The NAF airstrikes supported by actionable intelligence disrupted planned attacks by terrorists on January 15 and 16, 2026

NAF operations targeted terrorist regrouping attempts, successfully neutralizing fleeing militants in the Tumbuns area of Borno State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disrupted planned attacks and killed more than 40 terrorists in coordinated airstrikes in Borno State.

The terrorists were killed in coordinated close air support and air interdiction operations at Azir and Musarram areas of Borno.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed that the operations were conducted on January 15 and 16 by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI.

Ejodame said the NAF attacked the terrorists following actionable intelligence and in close coordination with troops in contact.

As reported by The Punch, he made this known in a statement issued Sunday, January 18, 2026, in Abuja.

The NAF spokesperson further stated that successive airstrikes killed several terrorists after scans revealed terrorist elements attempting to regroup under nearby tree cover.

“Earlier on January 15, NAF air assets carried out a successful air interdiction at Musarram in the Tumbuns general area after intelligence revealed terrorists assembling on canoes to launch attacks along the Baga and Fish Dam axis.

“On arrival, the aircraft sighted about 10 canoes and over 40 suspected terrorists, who were engaged in multiple passes, throwing them into disarray.

“Some fleeing elements were trailed and neutralised, while others who regrouped at an assembly area were also engaged, effectively dismantling the terrorist concentration.”

