Troops of Operation Hadin Kai uncovered mass graves containing about 20 terrorists killed during recent encounters in the Timbuktu Triangle , Borno state

The military recorded significant operational gains, clearing key terrorist locations and neutralising fleeing insurgents while foiling VBIED attacks

Despite losses from an attempted VBIED breach, injured personnel were evacuated, air support provided, and operations continue with high troop morale

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have uncovered mass graves containing the bodies of about 20 terrorists killed during recent encounters with Nigerian troops in the Timbuktu Triangle area of Borno State.

The discovery was made as troops sustained offensive operations across the volatile axis, further exposing the scale of casualties suffered by terrorist groups operating in the area.

Troops have discovered mass graves containing bodies of about 20 terrorists killed during encounters with troops in Borno state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba.

According to him, the mass graves were believed to contain the remains of terrorists killed during firefights with troops and subsequently buried by their fleeing colleagues.

He said the discovery further undermines the propaganda narratives often pushed by terrorist groups about their strength and operational successes.

Troops record major gains in Timbuktu Triangle

Lieutenant Colonel Uba said troops of OPHK have continued to advance deep into the Timbuktu Triangle, recording significant operational gains and disrupting terrorist networks across key locations.

He explained that during the latest phase of the operation, troops successfully cleared and dominated several terrorist strongholds, including Tergejeri, Chiralia, and the Ajigin–Abirma general areas.

During the operations, troops made intermittent contact with fleeing terrorists and engaged them with heavy firepower, leading to the neutralisation of several insurgents.

VBIED attacks foiled during operations

The statement further revealed that on January 20, 2026, troops encountered two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) while consolidating at a harbour area about six kilometres north of Chilaria.

According to Uba, the troops’ vigilance and swift response led to the successful neutralisation of one of the VBIEDs.

“In the course of this attack, some gallant soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price, while others sustained injuries. The wounded were promptly evacuated by Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital. the statement said.

However, the second VBIED breached the defensive position and affected some logistics platforms.

In the incident, some soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) lost their lives, while others sustained injuries.

Troops uncover mass graves of terrorists in Borno, record major success. Photo: @HQNigerianArmy

Injured troops evacuated, air support provided

The wounded personnel were promptly evacuated by Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters to the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital for treatment.

“Throughout the evacuation, Nigerian Airforce platforms from the Air Component in synergy with other Nigerian Army air platforms provided continuous overwatch to ensure the safe extraction of casualties and the security of ground forces neutralising more terrorists in the process.

Uba said Nigerian Air Force platforms from the Air Component of OPHK, working in synergy with other Army air assets, provided continuous aerial overwatch to ensure the safe evacuation of casualties and the security of ground troops.

He added that more terrorists were neutralised during the operation as troops maintained pressure on fleeing elements.

Military vows to sustain pressure on terrorists

The discovery of the mass graves, according to the military, highlights the heavy losses suffered by terrorist groups in the area and further discredits their claims of dominance.

Lieutenant Colonel Uba said the general security situation across the theatre of operations remains stable, noting that troop morale and fighting efficiency are high.

“Troops of OPHK remain resolute in their commitment to protect civilians, dismantle terrorist networks, and restore lasting peace and security across the North East,” he further said.

He stressed that Operation Hadin Kai remains committed to protecting civilians, dismantling terrorist networks, and restoring lasting peace and security across the North-East.

Boko Haram bombers ram into military convoy

Legit.ng earlier reported that a suic!de bomber rammed into a military convoy in the Timbuktu triangle in Borno State, killing five soldiers and injuring an unspecified number of troops.

Security sources confirmed that two senior military officers – a major and a lieutenant – were affected in the attack.

The troops were reportedly returning from a clearance operation that successfully dislodged several insurgent camps and killed many of them.

