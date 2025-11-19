Several terrorists and bandits have been killed by the military during a clearance operation in Kebbi State

Troops of 8 Division/Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, carried out the operation on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Sources said the gunfight is not related to the rescue of the 25 students abducted from Government Secondary School, Maga

Kebbi State - Troops of 8 Division/Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have killed several terrorists and bandits during a clearance operation.

The operation was aimed at dismantling criminal hideouts in identified enclaves across Kebbi State.

As reported by Vanguard, sources explained that the operation was specifically focused on targeting terrorist bases to prevent further attacks and kidnappings in the state.

The sources explained that the operation was not related to the rescue of the 25 students abducted from Government Secondary School, Maga,

“The troops attacked to dismantle the terrorists’ strongholds. Several bandits were neutralized, and although a few soldiers were wounded in action, there were no fatalities.”

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Waidi Shaibu, visited Kebbi State and ordered the troops to rescue the kidnapped schoolgirls.

General Shaibu instructed Operation Fansan Yamma troops to intensify efforts against terrorists and bandits.

The Army chief said the troops should neutralize their enclaves and do everything possible to rescue the kidnapped girls.

ISWAP captures, kills Army general in Borno

Recall that the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed that its men captured and killed Brigade Commander, M Uba.

The breakaway faction of Boko Haram narrated how the Nigerian Army general was kidnapped, interrogated, and killed.

The terror group shared more details about the tragic death of the Army general in its propaganda newsletter magazine.

