Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned what he described as the “shocking insensitivity” of the Tinubu administration to the plight of abducted pupils, teachers, their traumatised families, and the nation at large.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said that nearly three weeks after schoolchildren and their teachers were abducted in Oyo state on May 15, 2026, the nation is still awaiting their safe return, while the federal government appears more focused on political activities than on the anguish of affected families whose loved ones remain in captivity.

Photo credit: Oluremi Tinubu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The former Vice President said it is difficult to understand how a government that claims to care for its citizens could continue to project an atmosphere of celebration while innocent children and their teachers remain at the mercy of kidnappers. According to him, leadership is not merely about occupying office; it is about demonstrating empathy when citizens are in distress.

Atiku expressed particular disappointment that many of the activities that have drawn public outrage were personally anchored by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. He noted that the First Lady is often serenaded by supporters with the popular Niger Delta refrain, "Na our mama be this o," and frequently presented as the mother of the nation. However, he said Nigerians are entitled to ask a painful question: what kind of mother can comfortably sleep, dance, celebrate political victories, receive campaign groups, and distribute luxury vehicles while toddlers, schoolchildren, and their teachers remain in captivity?

"A true mother does not celebrate while her children are missing. A true mother does not preside over political festivities while families are trapped in agony, praying daily for the safe return of their loved ones. A true mother would use every platform available to keep the plight of those children at the forefront of national consciousness until they are safely reunited with their families," Atiku stated.

He noted that while parents of the abducted children have endured sleepless nights since May 15, worrying about the fate of their sons and daughters, Nigerians have been confronted with images of political gatherings, partisan celebrations, campaign-style events, and the distribution of vehicles to political allies. According to him, the contrast is both painful and deeply disturbing.

The former Vice President also criticised what many Nigerians viewed as extravagant displays of power, including highly publicised convoys and political engagements, at a time when millions of citizens are battling economic hardship, insecurity, and uncertainty. He stressed that public office holders must understand that symbolism matters, particularly during moments of national tragedy.

"When children are missing, the nation expects urgency. When teachers are abducted, the nation expects compassion. What Nigerians do not expect is political pageantry. They do not expect campaign songs. They do not expect celebrations. They certainly do not expect luxury gifts being handed out to political loyalists while families are living through one of the darkest moments of their lives."

Atiku lamented that under the Tinubu administration, mass kidnappings appear to have become so frequent that government officials no longer respond with the sense of urgency such tragedies demand. He warned that when leaders become comfortable with recurring acts of terror, they inadvertently embolden criminals and deepen public despair.

The former Vice President called on the Federal Government to immediately deploy every available security and intelligence resource towards securing the safe release of the abducted pupils and teachers. He also urged authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted as a deterrent to others.

He stressed that history will not remember how many political meetings were held, how many support groups were entertained, or how many vehicles were distributed. Rather, it will remember whether those entrusted with leadership rose to the occasion when innocent children were taken from their families and a grieving nation cried out for compassion, urgency, and action.

"At a time like this, Nigerians do not need political choreography. They need leadership. They do not need celebrations. They need results. They do not need propaganda. They need the safe return of every abducted child and teacher. Until that happens, every display of political merriment is a painful reminder of a government that appears increasingly disconnected from the suffering of its own people."

Source: Legit.ng