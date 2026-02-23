The United States has expanded its deportation list to include 19 more Nigerians convicted of serious crimes

The update raises the total number of Nigerians facing removal to 113 within just three weeks

Offences range from fraud and drug traff icking to sexual assault, as U.S. authorities intensify their crackdown on criminal migrants

Reports show that 19 additional Nigerians have been named on the United States government’s “worst of the worst” criminal list.

The update, published on Sunday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, brings the total number of Nigerians scheduled for deportation to 113.

Full List: US to Deport 113 Nigerians, Releases List and Names of Newly Added 19

Criminal convictions

According to findings, the newly listed individuals were convicted of offences including sexual assault of a minor, fraud, assault, drug traff icking and money laundering. Officials confirmed that the convicts were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and will be deported once immigration procedures are completed.

DHS statement

A note accompanying the list read, “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling Donald Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations — starting with the worst of the worst — including the illegal aliens you see here.”

Names on the list

Those newly added include Adeolu Solabu, Oladayo Agboola, Chinonso Ochie, Oluchi Jennifer Chimdimma Chime, Samuel Omorodion, Sunday Adediora, Sunday Kunkushi and Mkpouto Etukudoh. Others are Marcus Unigwe, Kehinde James, Blessing Uchanma, Victor Adebisi, Richard Ugbah, Olaniyi Ojikutu, Oluwamuyiwa Olawoye, Okechukwu Amadi, Femi Jolayemi, Anthony Asanya, Izuchukwu Okoye and Ebele Agbasiele.

The development comes amid a continued crackdown by U.S. authorities on criminal and undocumented migrants. PUNCH Metro had earlier reported that 79 convicted Nigerians were initially listed for deportation. That figure has now risen to 113 within three weeks.

