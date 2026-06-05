A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom cried out in pain over what she had been facing since she left her home country

She stated that she had gone to South Africa before moving to the UK, as she opened up about the struggle

Many reacted and shared their similar experiences when she revealed why she couldn’t return to Nigeria

A Nigerian lady broke down in tears over how life had been treating her since she moved to the United Kingdom.

She shared how she left Nigeria for South Africa but had to still move abroad after xenophobic attacks.

A UK-based Nigerian lady cries over struggles abroad and shares why she can't return. Photo: @001deviney

Source: TikTok

Identified as @001deviney on TikTok, she stated that the company she was working for in the UK could not issue her a COS for her to continue her stay.

She also said she couldn’t go home because of the ongoing insecurity in Nigeria.

" I left South Africa, and I moved here. Over four years ago now that I have moved to the UK. I have been working earnestly, God knows. I no even dey follow man. If man wan give me money sef, I go say no because I have my own. I'm working; building a stable life.

"Only for them to tell me now that the company I'm working for, they've lost their COS. I've been trying to be strong. I applied for an interview, but they do not have sponsorship. Even the University of Manchester I'm applying to said my bachelor's do not have honours and I cannot apply for master's."

She added:

"'I'm losing my mind. I'm tired."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady in UK cries

KenzoK Proudly said:

"Just to correct you, South Africans are not fighting foreigners because of xenophobia. Many are raising concerns about illegal immigration, border control, pressure on public services, crime, unemployment, and government failures. Those concerns should not automatically be labelled as hatred. No one wants to kill you, so please don't spread fear or misinformation. South Africans are demanding that our government enforce the law and put the interests of its citizens first!!! As a Black South African, I could never imagine abandoning my own country because it is my home, my identity, and where I belong. No matter where you go in the world, you will always be seen as a foreigner in someone else's country. Home is home—remember that."

Mary_Not_mather said:

"Find one place Sidon drink cold Pepsi, cry, after that clean your eyes and keep pushing!!! Na who die loss."

kaylord said:

"Come back home...come back to Nigeria ...I came back yo Nigeria from Austria some years back and am doing very very very better here in Abeokuta ...... its just mentality .... stop giving yourself uneccessary headache ...life is ephemeral."

A Nigerian lady breaks down in tears as she laments her struggles in the UK after four years of relocation. Photo: @001deviney

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng