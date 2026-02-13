2026 Hajj: Jubilation as Nigerian Governor Provides Special Meals For Pilgrims
- Jigawa State government plans specialised dietary support for pilgrims with health issues during the 2026 Hajj
- The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board said three daily meals will be provided for health-challenged pilgrims to ensure their well-being
- The Board’s Director-General, Alhaji Ahmad Umar Labbo, emphasises the state's commitment to the health and safety of Jigawa pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage
Dutse, Jigawa State - Governor Umar Namadi-led Jigawa State government has announced a plan to provide specialised dietary support for intending pilgrims with health challenges during the 2026 Hajj exercise.
The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board said pilgrims living with diabetes and other health conditions will benefit from the special meals.
The Board’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Habibu Yusuf Babura (ANIPR), said the initiative is to safeguard the health and well-being of Jigawa pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage.
As reported by The Nation, Babura made this known in a statement issued in Dutse on Friday, February 13, 2026.
Babura said the Board’s Director-General, Alhaji Ahmad Umar Labbo, announced the plan during a visit to the medical screening centre at Dutse General Hospital.
He said the special arrangements also involved the provision of three meals daily to pilgrims.
According to Babura, the practice is unique to Jigawa State among Hajj operations.
Labbo said the Board is committed to the health and welfare of pilgrims through their stay in the Holy Land, to their safe return to Jigawa State.
“The Director-General stressed that a safe and healthy pilgrimage is of utmost importance to the Board. As such, the welfare and health of pilgrims will continue to receive priority attention.”
He hailed Governor Namadi for his approval and sustained support towards enhancing the welfare of pilgrims from the state.
2026 Hajj: NAHCON concludes accommodation arrangements
Recall that NAHCON completed accommodation arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah ahead of Saudi deadlines.
The commission acted in line with a federal directive to finalise key Hajj logistics within approved timelines.
Nigeria had secured its 2026 Hajj accommodation and moved into the next phase of operational preparations.
2026 Hajj: Saudi Arabia speaks on issuing visas
Legit.ng also reported that Saudi Arabia started issuing 2026 Hajj visas for Nigerian pilgrims on February 8, 2026.
Nigerian Hajj fare set at N8.5 million due to currency adjustments.
Kano state government subsidises Hajj costs amid rising expenses for pilgrims.
Source: Legit.ng
