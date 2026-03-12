Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo launched a scholarship programme for over 1,000 indigent students

Each beneficiary at the Havilla University will receive fully funded tuition support worth about N400,000

The initiative was announced during Tinubu-Ojo’s second anniversary as Pro-Chancellor of the university

Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu, has introduced a scholarship programme for more than 1,000 underprivileged students seeking admission into Havilla University in Ikom for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The fully funded tuition support, valued at about N400,000 per beneficiary, was announced as part of activities marking her second anniversary as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Guardian reported.

Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo launches a scholarship programme for over 1,000 indigent students.

Speaking after the anniversary event, Tinubu-Ojo said the initiative reflects her commitment to promoting education and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

She emphasised the importance of education in reducing social inequality, noting that access to quality learning can help young people build a better future.

According to her, expanding educational opportunities remains key to empowering Nigerian youths and supporting national development.

“Education is the only leveller between the rich and the poor in society. Every Nigerian youth deserves access to quality education to secure a brighter future for the nation,” she said.

Tinubu-Ojo hails Havilla University

Tinubu-Ojo also commended the university’s leadership for its efforts in strengthening the institution’s growth and reputation. She specifically acknowledged the Governing Council led by Chancellor Jones Tangban, a former member representing the Ikom/Boki federal constituency.

Responding, Tangban expressed appreciation for the scholarship initiative, describing it as a significant contribution to the university community and students who may otherwise struggle to fund their education.

He noted that the programme aligns with the policy direction of President Bola Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on expanding opportunities for Nigerians.

During the event, Tinubu-Ojo also inaugurated the Folasade Tinubu-Ojo Complex within the university and performed the foundation-laying ceremony for the Folasade Tinubu-Ojo Centre for Vocational Studies, which is expected to support skills development for students.

She also commissioned a new complex and laid the foundation for a vocational studies centre at the institution.

Women get N50,000 from Oluremi Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that hundreds of Nigerian women received a N50,000 grant from the first lady, in collaboration with the Toni Elumelu Foundation (TEF). The grants were reportedly from a N50 million pool from the funds are part of the Renewed Hope Initiative’s Women Economic Empowerment Programme of the office of the first lady.

The initiative reportedly provided N50,000 each to 18,500 women nationwide and 500 from each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu disbursed N50 million in grants to another set of 1,000 women small business owners in Ogun State as part of efforts to strengthen women’s economic participation. Mrs Tinubu said the programme was created to support women traders and entrepreneurs who play vital roles in sustaining their families and contributing to their communities.

