Dave Umahi promised resignation if the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project fails quality testing

Concerns were raised in the National Assembly about the road contractor's credibility and project management

Minister Umahi emphasised the quality of work over contractor reputation during the budget defence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Dave Umahi, minister of works, on Wednesday, February 11, vowed to resign if the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project fails quality test.

As reported by Channels TV, Umahi declared his readiness to subject the work to independent testing.

Dave Umahi says he would resign as President Bola Tinubu’s minister if the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project fails to meet quality standards. Photo credit: @realdaveumahi

Guardian also noted Umahi's appearance at the National Assembly.

The minister spoke while defending his budget before a joint session of the National Assembly.

During the session, questions were raised over the award of a section of the project to a company some legislators described as unknown and previously associated with generator sales.

Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, demanded to know why the contract was taken from an established construction firm and awarded to another company whose reputation. The former Edo State governor argued the company was not widely known in road construction.

Umahi sets condition for resignation

Responding, Umahi dismissed concerns about the contractor’s background, insisting that the focus should be on the quality of work delivered rather than perceptions.

Dave Umahi stresses that the quality of work in Nigeria, not the contractor’s background, should be the main focus of the project. Photo credit: Senator Engineer David Nweze Umahi, CON

The minister said:

“I’m just hearing about Maikano for the first time. Whether they are selling goats or cows, they are doing well. I am satisfied with the quality of work on the Abuja–Kaduna stretch, and I challenge you to an inspection. Bring the best of your concrete testers. If you test it and it fails, I will throw in the towel.”

Senators clash during Umahi's appearance

Meanwhile, Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, the federal lawmaker representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district, clashed with Rufai Sani Hanga, the senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Nwebonyi, the deputy chief whip and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), confronted each other during the ministry of works budget defence in Abuja.

Nwebonyi is a key ally of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

During the exchange, Hanga, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), accused Nwebonyi of simply “bootlicking his boss” and lavishing praise on Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, prompting the southeast legislator to retaliate. The two strongly disagreed over the amount of time each spent speaking at the forum.

