Ambassador Ismail Yusuf Abba was appointed as the new chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

His appointment brought attention to his long-standing career in diplomacy, which spanned three decades.

Ambassador Ismail Yusuf Abba leads NAHCON with 30 years of diplomatic experience.

Who is the new NAHCON chairman?

Abba was appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Türkiye in April 2021. He presented his letter of credence to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in June of the same year, marking the formal start of his diplomatic mission in Ankara.

Extensive international experience

The new NAHCON chairman had previously served as minister in the Nigerian Embassy in China, with concurrent accreditation to Mongolia.

His diplomatic postings also included assignments in Italy, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay. In addition, he had experience working in Middle Eastern countries, further broadening his international exposure.

30 years of diplomatic service

Speaking about his career, Abba stated that he had spent 30 years in diplomatic service.

His wide-ranging experience across continents was seen as a strong foundation for his new role at NAHCON.

What is NAHCON?

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is a government agency established in 2006 to oversee and regulate Hajj and Umrah operations for Nigerian Muslim pilgrims. Headquartered in Abuja, it was created to improve efficiency and address challenges faced by pilgrims during the sacred journey.

NAHCON manages logistics such as flights, accommodation, and welfare, while ensuring compliance with both Nigerian and Saudi regulations.

It also works closely with state pilgrims’ welfare boards and licensed tour operators to coordinate services. The commission’s mission is to provide effective and transparent pilgrimage management, safeguarding the interests of Nigerian pilgrims.

Tinubu expects Nigerian diplomat Ismail Yusuf Abba to guide NAHCON with international expertise.

Tinubu’s statement on his appointment as new NAHCON chairman:

“President Bola Tinubu has nominated Amb. Ismail Abba Yusuf as the new Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

“The appointment is subject to the Senate’s approval in accordance with the provisions of section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act, 2006.

“President Tinubu sent a letter today to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, requesting the expeditious confirmation of Ambassador Yusuf to replace Professor Abdullahi Usman, who resigned this week, after about 14 months in the post.

“Ambassador Yusuf is a seasoned Nigerian career diplomat who served as the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye from 2021 to 2024.”

National hajj commission boss resigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has announced his resignation from office, effective Monday, February 9.

In a statement released on Monday,February 9, the NAHCON boss said the decision followed deep personal reflection and was taken after prayerful consideration and consultation with his family.

Professor Usman stressed that his decision to step aside was entirely personal and not connected to dissatisfaction with the Commission or the Federal Government.

