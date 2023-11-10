Johnny Jett’s age, family, net worth, Barnwood Builders

Johnny Jett is a reality television personality and artist from the United States of America. He is best recognised for his appearance on Discovery Channel’s TV series Barnwood Builders. Jett has appeared on the series since the first season, debuting in the premiere episode.

TV reality star and artist Johnny Jett holding a spade with sand (L). Jett standing at a logging site (R). Photo: @barnwood_builders (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Johnny Jett is a popular television personality based in Fleming County, Kentucky, United States. He is best known for his work on the reality show Barnwood Builders. He is often involved in the process of deconstructing old structures and creating new ones using salvaged wood.

Profile summary

Full name Johnny Jett Gender Male Date of birth 28 April 1949 Age 74 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Fleming County, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Gene Jett Father Leota Hawkins Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Donna Jett Children 1 Profession Reality TV personality, artist Net worth $400,000

Johnny Jet’s biography

The reality television star was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, United States and currently resides in Fleming County, Kentucky. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Johnny Jett’s parents are Gene Jett and Leota Hawkins. He grew up alongside William Eugene, who died in 1994.

How old is Johnny Jett?

The American reality television personality is 74 years old as of 2023. When was Johnny Jett born? He was born on 28 April 1949. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Why is Johnny Jett famous?

Johnny Jett is an artist and television personality known for his role in the TV series Barnwood Builders. He stars in the series alongside Mark Bowe, Sherman Thompson, Graham Ferguson, and Jim Rose. The crew members specialise in salvaging antique barns, cabins, and other historic structures.

In 2006, he appeared in Down Home: Where the Past Is Present, a short documentary directed by Rick Kaplan. The 22-minute-long film takes a fresh look at the arduous labour carried out by the cast of Barnwood Builders.

In addition to his work on television, Johnny Jett creates art pieces such as calendars, Christmas cards, and collectables. He also creates illustrations with a more modern feel and has a website where he displays and sells his artwork.

What is Johnny Jett’s net worth?

According to Wealthy Spy, the television personality has an alleged net worth of $400 thousand. His primary source of income is attributed to his thriving career as a reality star and artist.

Who is Johnny Jett’s wife?

The TV personality has been married to his wife, Donna Jett. The couple shares a son named Johnny Gene Jett. However, little is known about them since they have not disclosed any details about their marriage.

What is Johnny Jett’s height?

Johnny Jett from Barnwood Builders is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Is Johnny Jett still alive?

Johnny Jett is still alive and in good health. In 2021, he became the subject of a death hoax after several media sites reported that he had died. However, it was eventually discovered that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Fast facts about Johnny Jett

Who is Johnny Jett? He is a reality television personality, craftsman and painter best known for appearing on the reality show Barnwood Builders. Where is Johnny Jett from? He was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. What is Johnny Jett’s age? He is 74 years old as of 2023. What year was Johnny Jett born? He was born on 28 April 1949. Who are Johnny Jett’s parents? His parents are Gene Jett and Leota Hawkins. Does Johnny Jett have siblings? He had a brother named William Eugene, who died in 1994. What is Johnny Jett’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. How much is Johnny Jett worth? The reality star has an alleged net worth of $400 thousand.

Johnny Jett is a reality television personality, craftsman and painter from the United States of America. He became famous for appearing in the hit reality TV show Barnwood Builders. He currently resides in Fleming County, Kentucky, United States.

Legit.ng recently published DD Osama’s biography. He is an American rapper and hip-hop recording artist. He began his music career in 2021 and is best known for his songs such as Without You, What We Doin and Leave Me.

DD Osama was born on 29 November 2006 in Harlem, New York, United States of America, where he currently resides. He came into the limelight in 2022 following the death of his brother, Notti Osama. His popularity in the music industry has garnered him a significant following on social media.

Source: Legit.ng