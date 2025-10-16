Saudi Arabia reduced Nigeria’s Hajj quota from 95,000 to 66,910 for 2026, sparking outrage among Muslim faithful and state officials

NAHCON confirmed that the cut followed Nigeria’s failure to fully utilise its allocated slots during the 2024 and 2025 pilgrimages

The commission began talks to ease costs for pilgrims while urging states to update their registration figures and prepare for the 2026 Hajj

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced a reduction in Nigeria’s Hajj allocation.

Specifically, Saudi Arabia slashed the number of slots from 95,000 to 66,910 beginning in 2026.

This, however, has sparked widespread outrage among Muslim faithful and state officials.

According to reports, Nigeria had retained its previous slot for three consecutive years before the latest adjustment.

Reduction linked to underutilisation of past quotas

In a statement issued by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the reduction was attributed to Nigeria’s failure to fully utilise its allotted quota during the 2024 and 2025 Hajj operations.

NAHCON’s Deputy Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, explained that the change reflects what is now displayed on Saudi Arabia’s official NUSUK Masar portal.

Source: Getty Images

“The Mashair space reserved for Nigeria’s pilgrims on the NUSUK Masar portal is actually 66,910 slots for the 2026 Hajj.

“This means that while 95,000 slots were previously allocated to Nigeria, the actual number of pilgrims allowed to participate in the 2026 Hajj will be 66,910. Saudi Arabia took this decision due to the underutilisation of Nigeria’s quota in previous years," Usara said.

Allocations to states to be reviewed

Usara disclosed that the reduction would affect earlier seat allocations to states, as new figures will now be based on the number of pilgrims each state successfully ferried in 2025.

NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, added that previous allocations would be reversed accordingly.

“Allocations will now depend on each state’s performance and utilisation during the 2025 Hajj,” Elegushi confirmed.

NAHCON urges unity and compliance

In his remarks during a meeting with state Hajj officials to discuss Hajj costing and other critical issues, NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, appealed for unity and diligence in preparing for the next pilgrimage.

“We must work together for Nigeria’s Hajj operations to succeed again in 2026. I urge all state executive secretaries to take medical screening seriously because Saudi authorities attach great importance to it," Professor Usman stated.

Talks underway to ease financial burden

NAHCON also revealed that negotiations were ongoing to secure reductions in cost components, including cargo handling fees, to make the pilgrimage more affordable for intending pilgrims.

However, the commission cautioned against arbitrary cost cuts that might compromise the quality of services offered.

“A separate engagement has been proposed with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review the 2% charge on pilgrims’ transactions,” said Dr Adetona Sikiru Adedeji, the CBN’s representative on the NAHCON Board.

States to submit updated registration figures

Source: Facebook

The commission has directed all state pilgrim boards to submit updated records of registered pilgrims to confirm whether they align with NAHCON’s projections for 2026.

As reactions continue to pour in from various quarters, many Nigerians have expressed disappointment over what they describe as a “significant setback” for the country’s Muslim community, urging government officials to engage Saudi authorities to review the decision.

Tinubu orders 2026 Hajj fares to be reviewed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has directed that the 2026 Hajj fares should be reviewed downward with immediate effect.

This directive came following the continued appreciation of the Nigerian naira against the dollar, which was the major determining factor in the pilgrimage cost.

Source: Legit.ng