Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance, and accountability in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has resigned from his position.

A staff member of the commission disclosed that the resignation came after the NAHCON board submitted a petition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seeking his removal over alleged misconduct and abuse of office.

According to the source, as reported by Daily Trust, the presidency allegedly compelled Usman to step down following the petition, noting that the commission has been embroiled in controversies since his appointment.

“Yes, he was forced to resign by the presidency following the petition against him. The commission has faced several controversies since his appointment. The presidency will announce a replacement soon,” the staff member said.

Daily Trust reported that Usman’s last official engagement was last week, when he received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

Meanwhile, the petition, dated 19 January 2026 and signed by all 11 members of the NAHCON board, was titled: Vote of No Confidence in the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman.

The board said its decision followed what it described as prolonged internal observations and several attempts to address the issues, adding that persistent leadership failures had affected the commission’s credibility, stability, and operational efficiency.

The petition accused the former chairman of financial indiscipline, lack of transparency, and repeatedly spending funds and awarding contracts without board approval, allegedly exceeding approved budgetary limits.

“These actions constitute grave breaches of financial governance and are compounded by the fact that the chairman is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),” the petition stated.

The board also alleged that Usman approved Hajj-related contracts in violation of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Act and due process, warning that the actions undermined transparency, fairness, and value for money, while exposing the commission to legal, financial, and reputational risks.

