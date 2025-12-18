NAHCON denied seeking Bureau of Public Procurement approval to roll over 2025 Hajj service contracts into 2026

The commission said procurement decisions for 2026 were guided by emergency timelines set by Saudi authorities and Nigerian law

NAHCON clarified that re engaging service providers did not amount to automatic renewal of previous contract terms

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has denied claims that it sought approval to roll over contracts awarded to service providers for the 2025 Hajj into the 2026 operations.

The commission said reports suggesting it applied to the Bureau of Public Procurement for such approval were inaccurate and misleading.

NAHCON said its procurement decisions for the 2026 Hajj were shaped by operational realities rather than any attempt to bypass due process.

It explained that it did not request a rollover of contracts at any time and described the circulating narrative as a distortion of facts.

Emergency timelines shaped procurement choice

According to the commission in a statement made available to Legit.ng, the choice not to reopen fresh bidding for some services was driven by the emergency character of Hajj planning and strict timelines issued by Saudi authorities.

NAHCON said these timelines apply uniformly to all participating countries and leave little room for lengthy tender procedures.

The commission added that its actions were consistent with Section 43 of the Public Procurement Act 2007. The law permits emergency procurement where time constraints make standard bidding impracticable.

NAHCON noted that the Saudi Hajj calendar is fixed and non negotiable, making early service engagement essential.

NAHCON assures no automatic renewal of old terms

NAHCON clarified that re-engaging service providers does not amount to an automatic extension of previous contracts. It said comprehensive reviews were conducted after the 2025 Hajj, including performance assessments and service evaluations across all operational areas.

Based on the outcome of those reviews, the commission said it retained full discretion to alter contract terms, scope and service volumes for 2026. It stressed that no provider was entitled to retain the same conditions applied in the previous year.

The commission said transparency, accountability, value for money and service quality continue to guide its decisions. It noted that engagements for the 2026 Hajj would be determined by past performance, operational capacity, compliance records and the ability to meet Saudi regulatory standards within the available timeframe.

NAHCON warned that it would resist any attempt to misuse the emergency nature of the 2026 Hajj to undermine its mandate or misinform the public. It advised stakeholders to avoid portraying lawful administrative actions as procurement violations.

The commission encouraged service providers and interested parties with genuine concerns to use its established channels for complaints or clarification. It said these mechanisms guarantee fair hearing and institutional accountability.

