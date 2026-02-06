Saudi Arabia starts issuing 2026 Hajj visas for Nigerian pilgrims on February 8

Nigerian Hajj fare set at N8.5 million due to currency adjustments

Kano state government subsidises Hajj costs amid rising expenses for pilgrims

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said that it will commence the issuance of the 2026 Hajj season (1447 AH) visas for Nigerian and other pilgrims on February 8. The development was announced as part of the operational calendar in the detailed Hajj affairs office.

It was part of the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to enhance the readiness of the service and streamline its preparations months before the arrival of pilgrims in the Kingdom.

According to GulfNews, the preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage are already underway as early as June 8, 2025, which corresponds to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1446 AH, when the preliminary planning documents were issued by the ministry to the Hajj affairs office worldwide.

Nigeria Hajj Commission announces 2026 fare

Recall that the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced the fare for Nigerian Muslims who intend the intention of performing the 2026 Hajj. The commission announced the development in a tweet on social media on Wednesday, August 20.

According to the commission, interested Hajj travellers should make a deposit of N8.5 million to the state pilgrims' welfare boards, accredited hajj tour operators, or to the Hajj Saving Scheme (HSS) through accredited banks.

Ahead of the 2025 Hajj, the federal and some state governments subsidised the fare for some pilgrims. However, Kano made a statement when the state government subsidised the religious journey for pilgrims from the state with N500,000.

In a tweet on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the governor announced that the initiative followed a sudden increase of N1.9 million in Hajj fare announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

NAHCON increases 2024 hajj fares

Recall that the commission, on Sunday, March 24, announced the increment in the 2024 Hajj fee in a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Sanda-Usara.

According to the commission, the rate of N1,474.00 to a dollar was the reason behind the adjustment.

NAHCON then explained that no less than 49,000 prospective pilgrims, under the public quota, had paid the earlier sum of N4.9 million into the commission's coffer when the exchange rate was still N897 to a dollar at the official market.

The statement added that those who have paid had been told to pay another N1.9 million each by Thursday, March 28, while new applicants will have to pay N8.5 million for their registration.

Shettima criticises NAHCON chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has been said to have accused the chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh-Usman, of NAHCON, of acting as a sole administrator.

Shettima, in a letter, warned the NAHCON Chairman against alleged violations of the procurement process, sidelining of the commission's members, gross misconduct, illegal appointment of aides and several others.

President Bola Tinubu had, in August 2024, announced the appointment of Professor Abdullahi Saleh-Usman as the chairman of the hajj commission. Saleh-Usman's appointment followed the sacking of the former NAHCON chairman, Jalal Arabi.

