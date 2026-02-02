NAHCON has completed accommodation arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah ahead of Saudi deadlines

The commission acted in line with a federal directive to finalise key Hajj logistics within approved timelines

Nigeria had secured its 2026 Hajj accommodation and moved into the next phase of operational preparations

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has completed accommodation arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj and finalised the process ahead of deadlines fixed by Saudi authorities.

In an announcement signed by Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant on Media to the NAHCON chairman, on February 2, 2026, it was noted that the development positions Nigeria among countries that concluded one of the most critical operational requirements for the pilgrimage within the approved timeline.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, disclosed that accommodation slots in both Makkah and Madinah had been secured and formally uploaded, with approvals granted by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj.

He said the early completion followed strict adherence to planning schedules agreed with Saudi regulators.

NAHCON's action aligned with Shettima's directive

According to Professor Usman, the timely conclusion was in line with a directive issued by the vice president, Kashim Shettima, who instructed that all major Hajj arrangements be completed within Saudi timelines to protect Nigeria’s operational interests.

The commission noted that delays in previous years had posed logistical risks, making early compliance a priority for the 2026 exercise.

He acknowledged the role of the vice president in providing oversight and support throughout the process.

The NAHCON chairman also credited a high-level Nigerian delegation that engaged Saudi officials during the accommodation phase, describing the intervention as instrumental to the outcome.

NAHCON said the exercise involved close collaboration between several institutions and partners.

These included members of the commission’s board, the Nusuk Masar team, leadership of the Forum of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, and NAHCON staff who handled technical uploads and verification processes.

The commission stated that the collective effort ensured that accommodation details met Saudi regulatory standards and were accepted without delays.

It added that securing housing early provides certainty for subsequent planning stages, including transportation, feeding arrangements, and pilgrim orientation.

NAHCON begins next phase of preparations

With accommodation secured, NAHCON said it is moving into the next phase of preparations for the 2026 Hajj.

This stage is expected to focus on other operational components required for a smooth pilgrimage, working within timelines already communicated by Saudi authorities.

Professor Usman said the commission remains committed to improving planning efficiency and safeguarding the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

He added that early compliance with international deadlines remains central to NAHCON’s strategy for future Hajj operations.

