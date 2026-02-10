Professor Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Usman, Chairman and CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), resigned from office, effective February 9, 2026

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has announced his resignation from office, effective Monday, February 9.

In a statement released on Monday,February 9, the NAHCON boss said the decision followed deep personal reflection and was taken after prayerful consideration and consultation with his family.

“It is with deep reflection and gratitude to Allah SWT that I announce my resignation from the office of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria,” he said.

Resignation based on personal reasons

Professor Usman stressed that his decision to step aside was entirely personal and not connected to dissatisfaction with the Commission or the Federal Government.

“I wish to state unequivocally that this decision is taken entirely for personal reasons.

“Once again, I emphasise that this resignation is driven purely by personal considerations and reflects no dissatisfaction with the Commission, the government, or the noble mandate we have collectively pursued," he explained.

Formal notice submitted to President Tinubu

The former chairman disclosed that he had formally notified President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of his decision in line with the law establishing the Commission.

“In line with the provisions of the NAHCON Act Section 3(6) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2006, I have submitted my formal resignation in writing to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR),” he said.

Appreciation to president, vice president and stakeholders

Professor Usman expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, describing his appointment as an honour he would always treasure.

“To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, I am eternally grateful for the profound trust and honour of appointing me to serve our nation and the Muslim ummah in this capacity,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support of Vice President Kashim Shettima, noting that his guidance and encouragement were invaluable throughout his tenure.

The former NAHCON boss further thanked members of the Commission’s board, management and staff, as well as State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, tour operators, aviation service providers and Nigerian partners in Saudi Arabia for their cooperation.

Prayers for new leadership and future pilgrims

As he stepped aside, Professor Usman offered prayers for the leadership of the country and the Commission, as well as for Nigerian pilgrims.

“As I step aside, my prayers are with you all. I ask Allah (SWT) in His infinite mercy to accept our humble efforts, to guide and bless the President and the new leadership of NAHCON, and to grant all future pilgrims a Hajj Mabrur,” he said.

He concluded the statement with “Jazakum Allahu Khairan,” formally signing off as the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

