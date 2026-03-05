A University of Ibadan lecturer, Dr Mikail Abdussalam, has recounted being beaten and threatened by NRC officials at Ibadan train station

The incident has prompted UI lecturers to intervene, while police have begun investigating the alleged assault

Multiple victims who reported ongoing harassment at the train station exposed alleged abuses by its management team

An academic with the University of Ibadan, Dr Mikail Abdussalam, has narrated how he was beaten by the officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation who pounced on him and gave him the beating of his life.

Dr Abdussalam, who lectures in the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, narrated to Legit.ng correspondent that the officials of the Corporation beat him under the supervision of one Mr Matthew, who is said to be the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Obafemi Awolowo Train Station, Moniya, Ibadan.

According to him, the CSO, alongside two others, beat and threatened to kill him and that nothing would happen.

Legit.ng gathered that Dr Abdussalam's beating was not the first incident, as some other individuals have reported the assault and other harassment inflicted on the people by the staff of the Train Station.

How confrontation at the train station escalated

Dr Mikail Abdussalam told Legit.ng that he drove his sister to the train station in Moniya, Ibadan, after she received an emergency call related to her NYSC engagement in Lagos early on Wednesday, March 4.

He said she informed him about the urgent development early that morning, prompting him to quickly ask her to get ready so she could catch the first available train for the day.

Upon approaching the station, Dr Abdussalam said he realised, about 150 metres from the train station’s car park, that he did not have the cash required to pay for parking. He asked his sister to alight so he could make a U-turn. However, he alleged that one of the station’s officials, riding a motorcycle, suddenly approached and began verbally abusing him.

"When it got to this level, I made up my mind to proceed to the car park, hoping that there would be peace."

"Sadly, upon reaching the car park and just as I was about to open the door of the car, the same cyclist gave me a head bùtt. I literally passed out. The other person pounced on me with blows to my head and chest while I was in the car. They dragged me, hanged my leg and hit me many times."

CSO allegedly displays impunity

Dr Abdusalam furthered that the CSO who supervised the beating showed impunity and declared that the lecturer could be killed without any consequence.

"The CSO who encouraged my torture in the full glare of the passers-by and ticketers declared, 'We will kill you, and nothing will happen. Who are you? Do you know who I am?"

"My sister was helpless and could only continue to cry."

Dr Abdusalaam's torture by the train station's officials was halted by some UI lecturers from UI, who were also around

According to him, one of the UI lecturers said, "Dr what happened? Do you know the person you are beating is a UI lecturer?"

"At this point, the 'chief beater' had run away," he added.

The lecturer who reported at Moniya Police Station told our correspondent that the police invited the said CSO and the two other persons by sending an officer to the train station.

"After the incident, I managed to get to Moniya Divisional Police Station to make a statement, after which the culprits were invited for interrogation."

"The CSO initially lied that the man with a motorcycle who first accosted me was not a staff member and that he was a commercial motorcyclist."

"Irrespective, the guy was later brought to the police station, but his statement showed that he was a staff member and not a commercial motorcyclist."

Victims react to train station assaults

Findings by Legit.ng revealed that the "security personnel" of the train station, in conjunction with the Manager, Mr Segun Okelola, have constituted themselves as terrorists at the station.

Our sources, comprising victims of assaults and those who escaped the assaults at the train station, shared their experiences with Legit.ng.

A source who preferred anonymity said several attacks on innocent persons have been carried out by Mr Okelola and his assigned park managers.

"Who asked them to be collecting money for parking? Why should they make it do or die matter?"

Mr Okelola had hired somebody to manage the park, but he felt the person was not remitting enough money, so he fired that man.

That was why he "employed" one of the security persons attached to the train station to manage the station"

Our source revealed that "whatever negative, whatever assault, whatever bad you can think of at that station is engineered by Mr Segun Okelola."

Oyo police confirms case action

Commenting on the matter, the Oyo State Command confirmed the incident to Legit.ng, saying that the State Commissioner of Police has taken an interest in the case and ordered the arrest of the suspects.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

"Yes, it is true, and two of those who beat the said lecturer are in custody. The CP has directed that they are to be charged in court upon the completion of the investigation."

