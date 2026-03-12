Pope Leo expressed deep sorrow over the escalating violence in Iran, lamenting the deaths of numerous civilians, including children

The pontiff called on pilgrims at St. Peter’s Square to pray for peace across Iran and the Middle East

Pope Leo mourned the death of Rev. Pierre El Rahi, describing him as a “true shepherd” killed while aiding parishioners in southern Lebanon

Pope Leo on Wednesday, March 11, expressed deep sorrow over the escalating violence in Iran.

Specifically, the Pope lamented the deaths of numerous civilians, including children, amid the ongoing conflict. Speaking during his weekly audience at St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff highlighted the suffering in Lebanon, describing the country, targeted by Israeli strikes, as undergoing a “great trial.”

“Let us continue to pray for peace in Iran, and throughout the Middle East, especially for the many civilian victims, including many innocent children,” Pope Leo said, as the war entered its 12th day.

Pope Leo calls for prayers and peace

The pontiff, who has repeatedly appealed for an end to the conflict and warned that the violence could spiral out of control, urged pilgrims to keep the region in their prayers.

He did not refer to any specific incident involving children during his remarks, Reuters reported.

Earlier reports indicate that a girls’ school in Minab, southern Iran, was struck on 28 February during the first day of US and Israeli attacks. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said the strike killed 150 students. Reuters has not independently verified the toll, and the US military is investigating the incident.

Mourning priest killed in Lebanon

Pope Leo also mourned the death of Rev. Pierre El Rahi, a priest killed on Monday during Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, where the Iran-backed group Hezbollah has launched attacks into Israel.

The pope described Rev. El Rahi as a “true shepherd” who died while attempting to aid parishioners injured in the strikes. Pope Leo visited Lebanon in December during his first overseas trip as pontiff.

Trump says Iran war is nearly over

Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump has claimed that there is little left for United States forces to strike in Iran, declaring that the conflict involving Washington, Israel and Tehran will end whenever he decides.

Speaking briefly to Axios on Wednesday, March 11, Trump said the bombing campaign was nearing its objectives and progressing faster than expected.

“The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period," he said.

Trump claims war nearing conclusion

The president argued that Iran posed a broader threat beyond Israel, describing the current military action as a response to decades of regional violence, Aljazeera reported.

“They were after the rest of the Middle East. They are paying for 47 years of death and destruction they caused. This is payback. They will not get off that easy,” Trump said. He also asserted that the authority to end the conflict rested entirely with him. “Any time I want it to end, it will end,” the president added.

Trump’s remarks came as fighting continued around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor through which about one fifth of global oil supply passes. Disruptions in the area have pushed energy prices higher worldwide.

Two killed after projectile strikes Saudi Arabia

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a military projectile struck a residential compound used by a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, Saudi authorities confirmed on Sunday. Two people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Civil Defense said the projectile hit the residential site and caused damage to the facility. Emergency response teams arrived shortly after the incident and carried out standard rescue and safety procedures.

