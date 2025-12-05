The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has issued a set of new operational directives ahead of the 2026 Hajj

Abuja, Nigeria - The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has released a fresh set of mandatory rules that will govern the 2026 Hajj, announcing stricter travel protocols and direct consequences for missed flights.

According to a statement by Fatima Sanda Usama, the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, the Commission, after a meeting with state Pilgrims Welfare Boards and approved air carriers in Abuja, ordered all airlines to begin issuing flight tickets to pilgrims ahead of departure.

Under the new 2026 Hajj guidelines, each ticket issued to a pilgrim will be digitally linked to their Nusuk card as well as the buses assigned to them in Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON added that missing a flight will now come with grave consequences, including penalties for no-show passengers and payment for unused seats.

Key 2026 hajj rules pilgrims must know;

1. Pilgrims must receive flight tickets before departure: All Hajj carriers, in collaboration with State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, are directed to issue flight tickets to each pilgrim to ensure clarity on travel arrangements.

2. Tickets will be digitally linked to the pilgrim’s Nusuk card: Each pilgrim’s ticket will be connected to their Nusuk Card, which will be pre-positioned in assigned buses in Saudi Arabia to convey them to hotels.

3. No group changes after visa issuance: Pilgrims must remain in the group under which their visa was processed. This means that once visas are issued, no pilgrim will be allowed to change groups again.

4. Missing a flight attracts strict penalties: From the 2026 Hajj onward, pilgrims who miss their scheduled flights will face serious consequences.

5. Pre-arrival data must be uploaded 72 hours before flight departure: NAHCON will upload all pre-arrival details on the Nusuk Masar platform, including group numbers, member names, accommodation, building assignments, and bed-space numbers.

6. Absentee pilgrims will be treated as no-shows: Any pilgrim absent at departure time will bear the cost of the un-utilised seat. The same goes for any defaulting party.

7. A new compulsory boarding card will be issued: Each pilgrim will receive a boarding card before departure containing the airline name, capacity, state of origin, number and names of pilgrims on board, departure airport, departure time, destination airport, arrival time, and arrival airport.

8. Saudi Arabia’s medical disqualifications remain fully enforceable: NAHCON said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has vowed that any Pilgrim found to have any of the nine disqualifying medical conditions should not travel for Hajj and will bear the full cost of their deportation if they do so.

9. State boards must remit Hajj fares promptly: State boards must remit Hajj fares promptly to avoid forfeited slots, as Saudi Arabia will return excess camp booking funds.

10. State boards must use only credible, certified hospitals for medical fitness certificates: Accordingly, state Pilgrims Welfare Boards have been directed to partner only with credible, certified hospitals for the issuance of medical fitness certificates against those diseases.

The diseases are major organ failures- especially heart, liver, kidney, and lungs; cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, radiotherapy or any biological treatment. Others are psychiatric or neurological disorders that impair cognition or are accompanied by severe motor disability, senility accompanied by dementia, high-risk pregnancies at any stage, and active infectious diseases.

13. Pilgrims will travel in groups of 45: Groups will stay together under a leader, remain in the same hotels in Makkah, Madinah, and Masha’ir, and return to Nigeria as a unit.

14. Airline allocations for 2026: NAHCON said Airline Allocation for 2026 Hajj has been communicated to each State Pilgrims’ Board with a recommendation to liaise with one another. However, the distribution is subject to change due to technical and infrastructural reviews.

15. Approved airlines: The Hajj carriers for 2026 Hajj are Air Peace, Fly Nas, Max Air and Umza Air.

NAHCON call for cooperation

The Chairman of NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, reiterated the need for cooperation between the state pilgrims boards, airlines and the Commission, stating that NAHCON’s success is everyone’s success.

Speaking on preparations, NAHCON’s Special Assistant (General Matters) to the Chairman, Dr. Danbaba Haruna, announced that the Commission has completed camp bookings and other arrangements.

He, however, said Saudi authorities will refund any overbooked slots directly to NAHCON, meaning such slots will be forfeited automatically. He urged state boards to speed up remittance of Hajj fares to safeguard their allocations.

